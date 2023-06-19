Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Squished bug stuck inside monitor. How to get it out?
Wakrak

1268 posts

Uber Geek


#306002 19-Jun-2023 20:03
Silly me wasn't thinking straight and squashed the bug that was alive behind my monitor. What could have been an easy job (according to search results on Google) has now been made difficult. 

 

Think I'm going to blame it on the lack of sleep from baby. Regardless, any solutions?

 

I've tried:

 

  • vibrations around the spot with the backside of my electric toothbrush
  • suction cup to try and pull it away from the screen

I did such a good job squashing it that it hasn't budged one bit. Am I stuck with this bug forever? 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6872 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3092296 19-Jun-2023 20:19
Finding it hard to understand what you mean. Is between the glass and the screen? 

 

Jet of compressed air to flush it out?

 

 




Wakrak

1268 posts

Uber Geek


  #3092298 19-Jun-2023 20:26
eracode:

 

Finding it hard to understand what you mean. Is between the glass and the screen? How did you squash it?

 

Jet of compressed air?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah sorry not quite sure what the parts of the monitor are called.  I think you are correct in that it is between the glass and the screen. I squashed it with my finger by applying pressure to the screen. 

Gordy7
1658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3092305 19-Jun-2023 21:14
Not an uncommon problem 😀

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0dH4c4t5Tw

 

 




Bung
5125 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3092309 19-Jun-2023 21:48
With luck squashing it hasn't glued it in place with dead bug juice. Since you just need to move it into the black are you trying with the screen upside down?

Gordy7
1658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3092313 19-Jun-2023 22:07
Apart from all the suggestions on the web, my first thoughts are:

 

Oil free compressed air around the bezel looking for a vent to blow out the insect

 

If the bug is stuck, then squirting isopropal alchohol through a bezel vent followed by compressed air.

 

A suction cup on the screen protection to lift the protection off the LCD with the hope that the insect will drop out of sight.

 

edit: the operation of lifting the protection off the LCD a few times might pump the insect out of the way 😀




