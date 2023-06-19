Silly me wasn't thinking straight and squashed the bug that was alive behind my monitor. What could have been an easy job (according to search results on Google) has now been made difficult.

Think I'm going to blame it on the lack of sleep from baby. Regardless, any solutions?

I've tried:

vibrations around the spot with the backside of my electric toothbrush

suction cup to try and pull it away from the screen

I did such a good job squashing it that it hasn't budged one bit. Am I stuck with this bug forever?