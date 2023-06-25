Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicI would be interested to see how you actually power and use this thing...
FlyingPete

109 posts

Master Geek


#306065 25-Jun-2023 13:52
Send private message

Spotted today on The Market, a "PaWz Pet Hair Dryer Dog Cat Led Grooming Hairdryer Blower Heater Low Noise 3200W", that got my attention.

 

3200 watts you say, so how are you going to power that?  I thought most domestic appliances top out at 2400W, in fact dometic outlets are only rated up to 10amps (2400W), to go higher you need one of those fancy plugs with the larger earth pin.

 

Oh, then there is the near 3200W of heating (assuming most of the energy is in the heater not the "Low Noise" blower part. My heat gun runs at 2000W and it can set things on fire, my air fryer is 1800W and it cooks stuff, what will a 3200W directed stream of hot air do to your pooch or lawn lion?

 

 

https://themarket.com/nz/p/pawz-pet-hair-dryer-dog-cat-led-grooming-hairdryer-blower-heater-low-noise-3200w/4866-PT1105-WH?sevid=9680

Create new topic
Bung
5148 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3094707 25-Jun-2023 14:18
Send private message quote this post

None of the Australian ads specify input current. They vary between 2800 and 3200 output power. This could be as meaningless as speaker output claims. Reviews do say only lowest settings are useful on most dogs.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 