FlyingPete

Spotted today on The Market, a "PaWz Pet Hair Dryer Dog Cat Led Grooming Hairdryer Blower Heater Low Noise 3200W", that got my attention.

3200 watts you say, so how are you going to power that? I thought most domestic appliances top out at 2400W, in fact dometic outlets are only rated up to 10amps (2400W), to go higher you need one of those fancy plugs with the larger earth pin.

Oh, then there is the near 3200W of heating (assuming most of the energy is in the heater not the "Low Noise" blower part. My heat gun runs at 2000W and it can set things on fire, my air fryer is 1800W and it cooks stuff, what will a 3200W directed stream of hot air do to your pooch or lawn lion?

https://themarket.com/nz/p/pawz-pet-hair-dryer-dog-cat-led-grooming-hairdryer-blower-heater-low-noise-3200w/4866-PT1105-WH?sevid=9680