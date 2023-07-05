I have a few old silver coins 99.2 silver and 50% silver. I am wanting to work out if its better to sell for the silver or sell to a coin dealer, however NZ gold merchants have two prices.... 62 cents for sterling silver or $1.15 for fine silver and I am not sure which price to consider. Given them a call, and they say they need to see them. I would have thought they should know what price if I can tell them the coin and year, ie Australian florin 1913. Does anyone have an idea which silver price?