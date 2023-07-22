Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicDoes anyone recognise this light?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
16820 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306430 22-Jul-2023 11:18


This is a rechargeable light. Other than the fairly generic name 'Techlight' I can find no other information about it. I have tried to open it but cannot find a way to do so without destroying it. Probably it has a lithium battery. I have done several searches on the name and image but cannot find a match. 

 

I also cannot find a charging device for it. I have every AC adaptor ever made but do not know what voltage it requires. I am thinking of starting small and working my way up to 12 volts but would rather not explode the battery. Does anyone recognise this light? Any information would be welcome.

 

 

 






 


 

robjg63
3769 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3106866 22-Jul-2023 11:22


There must be a charging port/socket if it is rechargeable.

 

Do you have a shot of that?






 
 
 
 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
16820 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3106867 22-Jul-2023 11:26


It is just a standard DC barrel connector. Most of my adaptors fit it.

 

 






 


 

robjg63
3769 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3106868 22-Jul-2023 11:38


Hmm - Just decided to try google image search - Its pretty good!

 

Save your photo on you desktop or a folder.

 

open your web browser and search for 'google image search' - or go to https://www.google.com/imghp?hl=EN

 

Click on the little camera icon thing in the image search bar and then drag and drop your photo as it requests.

 

 

 

Looks like Jaycar sold them (but not now) https://www.jaycar.co.nz/8w-rechargeable-portable-floodlight/p/ST3254

 

There is also a link to https://www.amazon.com.be/-/en/Perform-Tool-545005-Rechargeable-Floodlight/dp/B06Y6CBZ8V

 

If you look at the second image on that page and use the magnifier, it shows the cigarette adapter label which says 12v in and 12v out.

 

The label on the mains adapter shows 12v output and shows the outside of the barrel is negative and inside (center) is positive.

 

Does it say '0.5A' output - a bit hard to read that bit.








Rikkitic

Awrrr
16820 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3106871 22-Jul-2023 11:54


Well done. I'm impressed. I couldn't find it anywhere. I also searched Jaycar. How did you find it there?

 

I can't read the current either but it should be okay. I'll keep an eye on it anyway since I don't have the proper charger.

 

Thanks heaps for the help. This is what I was hoping for.

 

 

 

 






 


 

Jase2985
12290 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3106929 22-Jul-2023 13:09


a photo of the back of the light would also help :) i know have the answer now but it likely would have contained more clues

robjg63
3769 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3106930 22-Jul-2023 13:12


Rikkitic:

 

Well done. I'm impressed. I couldn't find it anywhere. I also searched Jaycar. How did you find it there?

 

 

The google image search bought up a jaycar page - maybe its not searchable on the jaycar website any more, but it still exists.

 

I havent really used image search before, and I thought your photo might not be the best - but I was very impressed that google found matches.

 

 






Rikkitic

Awrrr
16820 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3106931 22-Jul-2023 13:16


Jase2985:

 

a photo of the back of the light would also help :) i know have the answer now but it likely would have contained more clues

 

 

The back doesn't really have any additional detail, just the jack for the power. Anyway, it is sorted now. I am charging at 12 volts and it works fine.

 

 

 

 

 

 






 


 



richms
26211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3106932 22-Jul-2023 13:17


Just watch out since many things like this will use a wallwart with the current limiting and LED that goes out when it gets low enough, and have minimal or no protection in the device, just straight to the lipo pack.






Rikkitic

Awrrr
16820 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3106933 22-Jul-2023 13:18


robjg63:

 

Rikkitic:

 

Well done. I'm impressed. I couldn't find it anywhere. I also searched Jaycar. How did you find it there?

 

 

The google image search bought up a jaycar page - maybe its not searchable on the jaycar website any more, but it still exists.

 

I havent really used image search before, and I thought your photo might not be the best - but I was very impressed that google found matches.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, me too. I didn't really think to do an image search for some reason. Thanks for bringing it to my attention.

 

  






 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
16820 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3106934 22-Jul-2023 13:20


richms:

 

Just watch out since many things like this will use a wallwart with the current limiting and LED that goes out when it gets low enough, and have minimal or no protection in the device, just straight to the lipo pack.

 

 

Since I don't have the charger that came with it, I will never let it charge on its own, and I will make sure to limit the charge time. But it seems to be working fine.

 

 






 


 







