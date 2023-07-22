This is a rechargeable light. Other than the fairly generic name 'Techlight' I can find no other information about it. I have tried to open it but cannot find a way to do so without destroying it. Probably it has a lithium battery. I have done several searches on the name and image but cannot find a match.

I also cannot find a charging device for it. I have every AC adaptor ever made but do not know what voltage it requires. I am thinking of starting small and working my way up to 12 volts but would rather not explode the battery. Does anyone recognise this light? Any information would be welcome.