Reading the article in NZ Herald https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/matilda-star-jimmy-karzs-new-look-after-quitting-hollywood-becoming-doctor/VDLED3X6EVC2LGORVNFSANI7CM/ I am fairly sure that he is not a "doctor", I believe the NZ equivalent of an Osteopathic is a sort of unofficial Physiotherapist.

Rather a lot of hyping of the role ?