As part of a Big NZ bank improving impersonation and fraud prevention measures, my wife received a letter asking to provide verified proof (Doctor, Teacher, Police, etc) of address and photo ID by email or to take the documents to a bank – nearest is over 100km away.

If ID information is not updated by 18 August, the bank will place restrictions on accounts.

My wife uses 2FA for all bank processing.

When questioned about security of using email for sending verified ID documents, the bank suggested that they receive hundred of such emails daily (therefore it must be right?). Also suggested was sending documents by the postal system.

No options to do a secure upload or send a member of staff to pick up documents.

I don’t think the bank’s due diligence processing is adequate. A low budget effort!