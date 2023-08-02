Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A Big NZ bank email security with address and photo ID updates
Gordy7

#306540 2-Aug-2023 07:52
As part of a Big NZ bank improving impersonation and fraud prevention measures, my wife received a letter asking to provide verified proof (Doctor, Teacher, Police, etc) of address and photo ID by email or to take the documents to a bank – nearest is over 100km away.

 

If ID information is not updated by 18 August, the bank will place restrictions on accounts.

 

My wife uses 2FA for all bank processing.

 

When questioned about security of using email for sending verified ID documents, the bank suggested that they receive hundred of such emails daily (therefore it must be right?). Also suggested was sending documents by the postal system.

 

No options to do a secure upload or send a member of staff to pick up documents.

 

I don’t think the bank’s due diligence processing is adequate. A low budget effort!




xpd

  #3110866 2-Aug-2023 08:22
And a fail if some of their customers are actually living overseas....... 




cddt
  #3110922 2-Aug-2023 09:18
On a similar note I was recently called by an insurance company who started by asking me to verify my identity by telling them my full name, address, DOB, etc.

 

 

 

I said, hang on, YOU called me, I need to ask you to verify YOUR identity.

 

 

 

He was a bit taken aback, and as you said, tried to explain that it was standard practice for his company to ring people and ask them for personal data. 

 

 

 

 

Eva888
  #3110953 2-Aug-2023 10:36
What about people who are overseas and won’t be back by the 18th. Will they suddenly find they can’t access their account and be left stranded without money.



timmmay
  #3110957 2-Aug-2023 10:53
You could make a complaint to the banking ombudsman. Email is not secure, and it is very easy to impersonate.

 

cddt:

 

On a similar note I was recently called by an insurance company who started by asking me to verify my identity by telling them my full name, address, DOB, etc.

 

I said, hang on, YOU called me, I need to ask you to verify YOUR identity.

 

He was a bit taken aback, and as you said, tried to explain that it was standard practice for his company to ring people and ask them for personal data. 

 

 

I've done the same, I refuse to give any details to anyone who calls me. I tell them if they give me their name or extension number I will call them back using the published phone number for their company, or to prove their identity somehow.

mudguard
  #3110992 2-Aug-2023 12:32
I had an awkward recently with Sharsies, because my balance had tipped over $1000 they needed to verify my ID. Fair enough, they have a website portal to enable the camera so you take a selfie holding your licence by your face. That was fine. Problem is my licence is sort of delaminating for some reason, like all the colour is coming off. No idea how. So when I tried to use their portal to take a photo, it kind of disables my phone's autofocus, so for the life of me could not take a clear picture, of what is not a super clear licence to begin with.

 

I did send them through a PDF of the same licence from when I did my mortgage application, but they didn't like that. They wanted a JPEG. And a recent one. 

