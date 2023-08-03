Has anyone worn TitanFlex glasses and have an opinion on quality and longevity? Particularly whether they keep their shape, and whether the paint stays on fairly well. They're meant to be flexible titanium, but as they're so flexible I wonder how long they'd last. I prefer to pay more for quality frames that will last longer, a few lens changes, rather than replace frames more often.

I've been wearing Wayne Cooper frames for the past five years, they're comfortable but I find they wear out after a couple of years, particularly that the paint comes off quite easily even if you're fairly careful with the lenses.

I'm looking at these TitanFlex frames I think, from a local optometrist.