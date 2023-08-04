Hi all,

I have just ordered a 70mai m300 dash cam off aliexpress, I also selected the option to have the hardwire kit included.

I am looking to buy those car fuse adapters so I can wire the kit directly into the fuse box, for those of you who do not know what they are they are a bit of wire with a car fuse plug at one end that has a slot for two fuses on the back of it, the idea is you remove a car fuse, plug this wire in, then put the car fuse in this adapter and then whatever size/amp fuse you want for what you intend to power into the other slot.

I am curious though, what size fuse should I use, I can not seem to find the answer anywhere, as pictured th hardwire kit does not seem to have a fuse in it, just a black box where I assume the voltage conversion happens.