Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAutomatic Gas Regulator Switches
mentalinc

2684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#306578 5-Aug-2023 08:54
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

I have an Automatic Gas Regulator Switch that keeps going from green to red and back to green again during the day.

 

Red is meant to indicate one of the gas bottles are empty and it's time to order a new one.

 

I've done the hot water test and they appear to be both 70-80% full

 

 

 

Bit unsure what to do next, as don't want to have to manually test the bottles all the time, nor do I want to run out of gas (no hot water or cooking)

 

 

 

I know I can't pull it apart myself.

 

 

 

Regulator looks like this, and the green bits change to red.

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Create new topic
Bung
5230 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3112016 5-Aug-2023 09:27
Send private message quote this post

You say they appear to be both 70-80% full. Does that seem OK considering when you last had a refill? Mid winter both near full??

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
mentalinc

2684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3112017 5-Aug-2023 09:37
Send private message quote this post

Sorry I did the hot water test on the outside last weekend, normally last 120 days between each bottle being replaced, next one should last for atleast another 100 days or so




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Danite
34 posts

Geek


  #3112024 5-Aug-2023 10:02
Send private message quote this post

Have you checked both bottles have the taps fully open?



mentalinc

2684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3112025 5-Aug-2023 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Both taps are fully open




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Ruphus
371 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3112086 5-Aug-2023 15:32
Send private message quote this post

When we had bottled gas at our last house, I remember being told to only have one tap open. This means that all the gas in the bottle is used up as often the bottles still have 10-15% gas left when swapped out. Also, you'll know exactly when a bottle is empty, so to order another.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 