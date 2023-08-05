Hi

I have an Automatic Gas Regulator Switch that keeps going from green to red and back to green again during the day.

Red is meant to indicate one of the gas bottles are empty and it's time to order a new one.

I've done the hot water test and they appear to be both 70-80% full

Bit unsure what to do next, as don't want to have to manually test the bottles all the time, nor do I want to run out of gas (no hot water or cooking)

I know I can't pull it apart myself.

Regulator looks like this, and the green bits change to red.