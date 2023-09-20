Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic iPhone 15 Pro "preparing to ship"
alsta

265 posts

Ultimate Geek


#307112 20-Sep-2023 09:53
Anyone else seen an iPhone 15 order switch to shipped?

Expected arrival date is 22nd, will be a fast flight from China if it hasn’t left yet…..




SaltyNZ
6602 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129663 20-Sep-2023 10:00
Nah, I bought mine through 2degrees on the 3-year repayment plan. I would've thought an initial batch were already in-country. It'd be pandemonium to try shipping the entire preorder bunch direct from China on launch day.




Handsomedan
5849 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3129664 20-Sep-2023 10:04
I was always under the impression that the first lot always came in via Sydney at launch, then we started getting them directly from China. TBH though, it's been a few years since I ordered at launch. 




SaltyNZ
6602 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129665 20-Sep-2023 10:06
Handsomedan:

 

TBH though, it's been a few years since I ordered at launch. 

 

 

 

 

Heh, yeah, well I'm still on an XS so I may, and I stress may, have been hitting Refresh once a minute for 45 minutes after midnight until the stores actually started taking orders.




alsta

265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3129666 20-Sep-2023 10:07
Hmm, good point re pre-shipping to NZ. I guess alternatively they may leave Sydney today




Linux
10074 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129668 20-Sep-2023 10:09
The carriers will have stock in Warehouse ready to dispatch

Benjip
890 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3129677 20-Sep-2023 10:46
If you ordered directly from Apple, it will leave Sydney tomorrow afternoon/evening.

 

You'll get an email with "Your order has shipped" any time between 4–9pm tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon/evening, by which time your phone will most likely already be on a DHL plane bound for Auckland.

 

So, don't panic until after 9pm tomorrow.

