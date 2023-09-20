Anyone else seen an iPhone 15 order switch to shipped?
Expected arrival date is 22nd, will be a fast flight from China if it hasn’t left yet…..
Nah, I bought mine through 2degrees on the 3-year repayment plan. I would've thought an initial batch were already in-country. It'd be pandemonium to try shipping the entire preorder bunch direct from China on launch day.
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
I was always under the impression that the first lot always came in via Sydney at launch, then we started getting them directly from China. TBH though, it's been a few years since I ordered at launch.
Handsomedan:
TBH though, it's been a few years since I ordered at launch.
Heh, yeah, well I'm still on an XS so I may, and I stress may, have been hitting Refresh once a minute for 45 minutes after midnight until the stores actually started taking orders.
Hmm, good point re pre-shipping to NZ. I guess alternatively they may leave Sydney today
The carriers will have stock in Warehouse ready to dispatch
If you ordered directly from Apple, it will leave Sydney tomorrow afternoon/evening.
You'll get an email with "Your order has shipped" any time between 4–9pm tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon/evening, by which time your phone will most likely already be on a DHL plane bound for Auckland.
So, don't panic until after 9pm tomorrow.