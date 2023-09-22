I put cardboard on the floor of the raised bed, as it was set on part of my grass, and filled with supergrow vege.



For a raised bed, I believe you can get away with soil at the base and good compost up on top, as most of the

veges are shallow rooted.

I wish I had put weedmating on the floor as there are roots that are coming up from a cypress tree close by.

I let the plot rest during winter and only grow veges during spring and summer.

If you have more than 1 raised bed, think about rotating your crops every year. Perfect if you have more than 4 raised beds

Good luck