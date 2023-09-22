Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicRaised garden bed
gregmcc

2081 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#307133 22-Sep-2023 19:11
Send private message quote this post

So just built a raised garden bed, but what kind of soil to put in it.

 

Compost?

 

Potting Mix?

 

a mix of both?

 

I thinking of small vegetables, Lettuce, peppers.

 

Any suggestions?

 

 

Create new topic
Reanalyse
290 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3130642 22-Sep-2023 20:30
Send private message quote this post

If you are going to grow leafy vegetables I would suggest Living Earth mix. Cost around $6.00 per bag from Central Landscapes and Garden Supplies if in Auckland

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
qwertee
620 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3130643 22-Sep-2023 20:31
Send private message quote this post

I put cardboard on the floor of the raised bed, as it was set on part of my grass, and filled with supergrow vege. 

https://gardenmakers.co.nz/product-category/gardening/soils-composts/

 

For a raised bed, I believe you can get away with soil at the base and good compost up on top, as most of the 
veges are shallow rooted.  

 

I wish I had put weedmating on the floor as there  are roots that are coming up from a cypress tree close by.
I let the plot rest during winter and only grow veges during spring and summer.  

 

If you have more than 1 raised bed, think about rotating your crops every year. Perfect if you have more than 4 raised beds
Good luck

MikeB4
17950 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3130778 22-Sep-2023 22:22
Send private message quote this post

We use tub vege mix soil and add perlite. For fertiliser we use liquid seaweed and blood and bone.



Bung
5333 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3130784 22-Sep-2023 23:45
Send private message quote this post

qwertee:

I wish I had put weedmating on the floor as there  are roots that are coming up from a cypress tree close by.



I don't think weedmat slows roots down much, more stop things sprouting. Our compost bins are on weedmat and tree roots come up through that.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 