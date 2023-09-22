So just built a raised garden bed, but what kind of soil to put in it.
Compost?
Potting Mix?
a mix of both?
I thinking of small vegetables, Lettuce, peppers.
Any suggestions?
If you are going to grow leafy vegetables I would suggest Living Earth mix. Cost around $6.00 per bag from Central Landscapes and Garden Supplies if in Auckland
I put cardboard on the floor of the raised bed, as it was set on part of my grass, and filled with supergrow vege.
https://gardenmakers.co.nz/product-category/gardening/soils-composts/
For a raised bed, I believe you can get away with soil at the base and good compost up on top, as most of the
veges are shallow rooted.
I wish I had put weedmating on the floor as there are roots that are coming up from a cypress tree close by.
I let the plot rest during winter and only grow veges during spring and summer.
If you have more than 1 raised bed, think about rotating your crops every year. Perfect if you have more than 4 raised beds
Good luck
qwertee:
