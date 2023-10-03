NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hey, everyone,

I was just wondering about seats on AirNZ flights, are the 'preferred seats' any better than the 'standard seats'? My uncle asked me this question, but I don't know the answer because I've never been on a plane before, as I've always been in New Zealand working seven days a week, haha. So, I'm reaching out to the GeekZone community to see if any of you have any insights. I tried searching Google Images for a photo of the 'preferred seats' but couldn't find one. Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks!