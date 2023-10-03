Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Are AirNZ Preferred Seats Worth it Compared to Standard Seats?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

74 posts

Master Geek


#309271 3-Oct-2023 23:47
Hey, everyone,

 

I was just wondering about seats on AirNZ flights, are the 'preferred seats' any better than the 'standard seats'? My uncle asked me this question, but I don't know the answer because I've never been on a plane before, as I've always been in New Zealand working seven days a week, haha. So, I'm reaching out to the GeekZone community to see if any of you have any insights. I tried searching Google Images for a photo of the 'preferred seats' but couldn't find one. Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks!

Scott3
3307 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3138533 4-Oct-2023 00:00
If I recall correctly, the seats themselves are exactly the same. They are (generally) at the front of the economy section and have an extra couple of centimeters of legroom. I think exit row seats are counted too.

If it is worth it probably comes down to if you have really long legs, of if you value getting off the plane a couple of minutes sooner at the other end of the trip.

