When I voted a couple of weeks ago, they met me at the door with an app on their phone.

I hadn't received my EasyVote card, so they used the app to look me up on the electronic roll, asked my name, address, and month of birth, to confirm that I was me. They wrote the page and line number on a card which I took to get my voting papers.

Think they only need the electronic roll if you haven't got your EasyVote card, or special votes.