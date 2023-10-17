Hi all,

My wife and I are looking to get a house built, we have found one company that has some plans we like, they actually have a lot more plans that other companies.

After hearing a few horror stories with people building and sometimes loosing a lot of money, weather its through unforseen costs, hidden costs, or even the builders going bankrupt etc, I want to make sure I am doing all I can to avoid that,

The company I am looking at is JNJ (https://build.jnj.kiwi/), a few things have caught my attention about them -

1 - JnJ build, is actually a "brand and trading name owned and operated by JnJ international investments limited" not sure if thats a red flag or not? its like a company within a company, I think this makes declaring bankruptcy easier? they can just shut down a small part of the large company rather than absorb losses as a whole company world wide? (I could be totally wrong here)

2 - Their prices do seem to be a fair bit lower than the big companies, this leads me to believe there could be hidden or unforseen costs after signing? They assure me there is not and they offer fixed price.

3 - They offered me a house plan up to 170m on a 450, section for my limit of 850k, I then asked about a bigger section just two lots down from the one the proposed (500m rather than 450m), they said they could build the same house on this section for the same price, that didn't make sense to me as the bigger section would cost more, so maybe they were over charging for the first proposal? (I have questioned this).

4 - Talking to a representative of theirs at the home show she said they have been operating since the earthquakes and did a lot of EQC repairs (I know a lot of EQC repairs were dodgy, not to say theirs were), and they have been building houses for the last 5 years apparently.

5 - A scroll of their Facebook page shows they do the standard handover photo with the clients, but there are only a few of these, suggesting they do not build many houses or they possibly don't post all the photos.

6 - Their main guy (I think he is the director) is very very keen for me to proceed, where as other companies take a more passive stance and wait for you to make the next move.

To sum it up, if I knew these guys were reliable and trustworthy and there would be minimal risk in engaging them I would choose them, I guess I am cautious because of the above factors, I would be more comfortable in having a large well known company that have been around for ages doing our house build, but the offers and options from JnJ are too good to ignore.

Does anyone have any thoughts on this company or how we can best proceed? should we avoid them? what should we look for etc?