Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicInformation Disclosure - Health Insurance
firefuze

502 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310543 30-Oct-2023 22:46
Send private message

Interested in getting health insurance and notice they all insist you disclose or will be required to disclose upon claim, your family history of illness, in particular, cancers. 

Am I really required to provide such information? My mother has had cancer and the wording implies I likely won’t have cancer cover if I disclose this. Yet I’ll pay the same premium. In my opinion I feel it’s unjustified and discriminatory, why should I be denied cover for something out of my control? Increased risk = increased claim likelihood I guess, just business.

 

Wording they use is “that you know of”. How are they (insurance) to make that determination? Could just state you’re estranged from family and have no knowledge of their medical history.. Imagine they can’t request someone else’s medical records, so what evidence would they be requesting to determine as such? Just your own word?

 

Curious to know what the legality is behind such requests for information/disclosure or any similar experiences.

 

 

Create new topic
Handle9
9449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3153836 31-Oct-2023 00:18
Send private message quote this post

Yes you are required to disclose pre-existing or family conditions that you know about. In some cases it will mean nothing, in some cases it will mean an exclusion in the policy for a period of time or a loading to the premium. In more extreme cases they may decline coverage.

 

Insurance is a financial product and it comes back to the "reasonable person" test. If it goes to court what would a reasonable person do if they knew about family history. They are insuring your health so they are entitled to know the level of risk they are exposed to and whether they want to insure you.

 

If you fail to disclose a pre-existing condition or lie about it you are likely to be declined coverage in the event of a claim in the case that your insurer finds out about it. In a more extreme case you could be charged with making a false declaration.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 