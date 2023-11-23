Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Internal telephone wiring
#310804 23-Nov-2023 12:34
Just been helping an elderly couple transfer from ADSL/copper to HFC.


Because they wanted to retain their current setup of 4 'plugged in' telephones, I put the router connection into the existing wall jack, then to ensure no 'double dialling' (and getting ahead of the Chorus guys who are going through the suburb disconnecting copper), I cut the incoming wire from the street up in the attic where is comes in.


I did this at my place years ago and the internal loop/extensions works fine.


However, at the couple's place the phone line works all OK, but we now have some minor static.


Any advice please?

  #3162789 23-Nov-2023 12:37
Usually a corroded joint somewhere. Good luck finding it though in an older place - the wiring can go all over the show and have hidden joins. Could be 1 faulty phone though.

 

Just to rule it out, plug a single phone direct to the ATA to make sure that works OK.

 
 
 
 

  #3162790 23-Nov-2023 12:38
Termination resistor across the cut end? Like, 10K or 100K or something?




  #3162791 23-Nov-2023 12:42
The attic is a rat's nest of wires 😁

 

Phone plugged directly into router works clear as.  Yes the phones are pretty ancient but worked Ok before, I'm told



  #3162811 23-Nov-2023 14:06
Rickles:

 

The attic is a rat's nest of wires 😁

 

Phone plugged directly into router works clear as.  Yes the phones are pretty ancient but worked Ok before, I'm told

 

 

Unplug all the phones are try them one by one, it might give some indication of how far down the line the issue is.

 

If that does bring any joy and you are sure they are daisy chain wired then you could start by unwiring the outgoing connection at the back of the first connection point, if its clear on the run from incoming router connection to there, then reconnect it and move on to the next plug point, 

 

it Might be hit and miss to work out which order the wiring goes to the plugs though...

  #3163099 24-Nov-2023 08:30
Just realised that the two base station phones probably have ADSL line filters still attached (doh!), could that be a cause of the static?

 

I've got the owner to go check those connections anyway.

 

 

  #3163112 24-Nov-2023 09:01
If they're faulty, but they should be passing voice frequencies OK. That said, they aren't needed any more, so one less thing if you can pull them out.

  #3163114 24-Nov-2023 09:02
Rickles:

 

Just realised that the two base station phones probably have ADSL line filters still attached (doh!), could that be a cause of the static?

 

 

The term "base station" normally indicates cordless phones, you earlier described a "current setup of 4 'plugged in' telephones,". What is being used?



  #3163116 24-Nov-2023 09:04
Sorry about that ... yes, just two plugged in base stations with one satellite each.

  #3163117 24-Nov-2023 09:07
Just l looked at my own wiring and there is a junction box (looks like the usual square wall socket but without the little lift up flap), so wonder if this is providing the terminated resistance for me?

 

 

