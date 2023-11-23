Just been helping an elderly couple transfer from ADSL/copper to HFC.

Because they wanted to retain their current setup of 4 'plugged in' telephones, I put the router connection into the existing wall jack, then to ensure no 'double dialling' (and getting ahead of the Chorus guys who are going through the suburb disconnecting copper), I cut the incoming wire from the street up in the attic where is comes in.

I did this at my place years ago and the internal loop/extensions works fine.

However, at the couple's place the phone line works all OK, but we now have some minor static.

Any advice please?