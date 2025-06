I think you might have the wrong link there.

Also not a gas fitter, but I think it should generally be OK. The only issues I can think of affecting small gas bottles are running out (small tank doesn't last as long...), and adequate boil-off rate.

The liquid (LPG) has to boil to turn to a gas and be supplied to the appliance. Boiling requires absorbing heat through the cylinder walls, and the more heat is supplied to the cylinder the faster it can supply gas, and the more surface area on the tank, the more heat can get in. If the tank gets too cold from sustained use, the pressure will drop until it just won't supply as much gas as you want. This is worst at high volumes and low temperatures.

NZ LPG is a propane-butane mix. It needs to be warmer to boil than a pure propane cylinder, so at low temperatures a propane tank of the same size will supply gas faster than an LPG tank.

I don't think this would be an issue on anything other than a rather large BBQ in rather cold weather, and the standard solution is apparently to either stick the tank in a bucket or run some water over it. It's not a safety issue.