

I don't think we have limits for Ai biometric use by Supermarkets etc?

I still remember right at the start of SARS2.

Everyone entering New World being 'instructed' to take off their mask for the camera at the entrance.

Ok it did not last longer than the first news report, but what were they thinking?

Private security companies and such, and data that is very valuable training database, where is that going?

Police are probably least of our worries, though having more would mean they would not have to use technology so much to make up shortfall.

Your best protection are still strong democratic institutions and education about how this benefits all.

Your Evangelical paradise can rapidly turn into hell if it needs an autocrat to enforce it.

Maybe you end up with Jim Jones paradise of Jonestown.

Oh yes for Evangelical you can just go insert 'Religion' or other 'Dogma'.



The technology genie does not stay in the bottle.

Strengthen democratic and legal institutions, so you don't get presidents for life.

Or Victor Orban.