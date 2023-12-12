Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rb99

#311084 12-Dec-2023 20:00
Quite interesting I thought

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/dec/11/eu-agrees-tough-rules-on-police-use-of-ai-biometric-surveillance-ban


I like to think we have / will have something similar...






Mod Edit |Stu| change title to reflect subject of discussion




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

SaltyNZ
  #3171311 13-Dec-2023 08:21
Not with this government in charge. And I do mean specifically this one. A JK-era National government would have at least considered sensible limits.




rb99

  #3171365 13-Dec-2023 11:50
Still, it's nice to know there's a few governments left who actually do pass up the chance to spy on everyone they can think of, just because they can...




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

ezbee
  #3171368 13-Dec-2023 12:09
I don't think we have limits for Ai biometric use by Supermarkets etc?

 

I still remember right at the start of SARS2.
Everyone entering New World being 'instructed' to take off their mask for the camera at the entrance.
Ok it did not last longer than the first news report, but what were they thinking?

 

Private security companies and such, and data that is very valuable training database, where is that going?

 

Police are probably least of our worries, though having more would mean they would not have to use technology so much to make up shortfall.

 

Your best protection are still strong democratic institutions and education about how this benefits all.
Your Evangelical paradise can rapidly turn into hell if it needs an autocrat to enforce it.
Maybe you end up with Jim Jones paradise of Jonestown.
Oh yes for Evangelical you can just go insert 'Religion' or other 'Dogma'.

The technology genie does not stay in the bottle.

 

Strengthen democratic and legal institutions, so you don't get presidents for life.
Or Victor Orban.



rb99

  #3171374 13-Dec-2023 12:14
Sometimes I'm tempted to walk into a shop with a paper bag over my head to see what would happen.

 

Or maybe tin foil...




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

ezbee
  #3171385 13-Dec-2023 12:41
rb99
Draw a smiley face on the bag. We should all smile more :-) 

Tin foil is scratchy and does not breathe, paper bag is much better for the skin.

rb99

  #3171386 13-Dec-2023 12:45
ezbee:

 

rb99
Draw a smiley face on the bag. We should all smile more :-) 

Tin foil is scratchy and does not breathe, paper bag is much better for the skin.

 

 

Thanks for the advice. I shall bow to your superior knowledge on the subject...




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

SaltyNZ
  #3171640 14-Dec-2023 07:28
rb99:

 

Thanks for the advice. I shall bow to your superior knowledge on the subject...

 

 

 

 

Pro-tip, always wear two paper bags in case one comes off.




