Quick question. A friend has opted out of Kiwisaver and filled in the form. In the first pay run they got deducted Kiwisaver. When they asked if the deduction will be returned as they have opted out, payroll said no.
This surely can't be right?
Quick question. A friend has opted out of Kiwisaver and filled in the form. In the first pay run they got deducted Kiwisaver. When they asked if the deduction will be returned as they have opted out, payroll said no.
This surely can't be right?
Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.
that sounds pretty dodge..
IIRC Payroll can't give it back because they haven't got it.
Kiwisaver deductions get remitted to IRD with PAYE each pay run - it used to be monthly but IRD changed the process (about 2019?) to make it less complicated for employers.
PolicyGuy:
IIRC Payroll can't give it back because they haven't got it.
Kiwisaver deductions get remitted to IRD with PAYE each pay run - it used to be monthly but IRD changed the process (about 2019?) to make it less complicated for employers.
So I can expect the refund via the IRD at some point?
Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.
Sounds like payroll screwed up by not configuring his pay correctly. Unfortunately not uncommon.
The money will be with IRD now - they'll just send it on to his KS provider and it will accumulate on his KS balance. Don't think there's any chance of getting it back now.
Your friend needs to chase his employer's payroll person to ensure the second pay run is processed correctly, i.e. without KS deduction.
Actually forget the above, please review this page which will tell you everything you need to know: https://www.ird.govt.nz/kiwisaver/kiwisaver-employers/employees-who-want-to-opt-out-of-kiwisaver
cddt:
The money will be with IRD now - they'll just send it on to his KS provider and it will accumulate on his KS balance. Don't think there's any chance of getting it back now.
If they have a previous KS provider the funds will end up there and its unlikely it will be returned ...
BUT , It sounds like they had the funds taken from their payroll, but had not signed up with a provider, and then opted out...
In this case it will be floating round in IRD and will eventually get returned when its clear there is no KS account and provider for the funds to be sent to...