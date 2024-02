I know you said NZ but for NZ$20 these Lenovo GM2 Pro 5.3 from aliexpress BT earbuds are good, infact I think amazing for $20.

Delivery is fast as well - about a week despite what the shipping time says is my experience the several times I have ordered or re-ordered them.

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004990782182.html

They have a noise cancelling version for a little more - never tried them so can't review - NZ$30.

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006439820918.html