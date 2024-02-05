Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicHow do I deal with Bees nest - not easily accessable.
ToPGuNZ

#311657 5-Feb-2024 08:20
Hi, we have a bees nest under a deck that the spa sits on. Before I start ripping up boards to try and find it do you have any suggestions on other methods to move them on. I tried sprinkling cinnamon where they enter but that has not deterred them.

Shindig
  #3190756 5-Feb-2024 08:31
First off, please don't kill them, we need all the bees in the world and there are people out there who would happily take a swarm in and populate a new hive. 

 

If the task feels too great, then call someone from this list of swarm collectors (please)

 

https://apinz.org.nz/swarm-collection/

 

 




Handsomedan
  #3190775 5-Feb-2024 09:27
Shindig:

 

First off, please don't kill them, we need all the bees in the world and there are people out there who would happily take a swarm in and populate a new hive. 

 

If the task feels too great, then call someone from this list of swarm collectors (please)

 

https://apinz.org.nz/swarm-collection/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

How did I not know this was a thing? That's awesome. 




networkn
Networkn
  #3190845 5-Feb-2024 10:23
Given the threat that Wasps are to Bee's I am actually surprised the council doesn't have a Wasp nest destruction service. 



ToPGuNZ

  #3190849 5-Feb-2024 10:27
Thank you Shindig, I have reached out to a collector and will give an update here on outcome.

duckDecoy
  #3190851 5-Feb-2024 10:30
Shindig:

 

First off, please don't kill them, we need all the bees in the world and there are people out there who would happily take a swarm in and populate a new hive. 

 

If the task feels too great, then call someone from this list of swarm collectors (please)

 

https://apinz.org.nz/swarm-collection/

 

 

Do they collect nests/hives?  Or just swarms?

SATTV
  #3190917 5-Feb-2024 11:02
Sadly if the bees are not collected they will not survive in the wild for very long, the varroa mite will eventually kill off the hive.

 

Hopefully the keeper can get the queen and the bees will quickly follow, it is amazing to see.

 

John




