Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicUSA mass shooting crimes

gzt

gzt

15473 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311794 15-Feb-2024 10:58
Send private message quote this post

One dead fifteen injured at Kansas Superbowl parade. Two suspects quickly in custody. ABC USA has live news feed:

Create new topic
elpenguino
2957 posts

Uber Geek


  #3195550 15-Feb-2024 11:04
Send private message quote this post

This is a thread for the politics forum if ever there was one. 

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
Eva888
1853 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3195611 15-Feb-2024 11:38
Send private message quote this post

Perpetrator caught was a black man wearing one of the team colours. Multiple children shot, very sad. At least he is alive so we can hear what drove him to this madness. 

clinty
1141 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3195713 15-Feb-2024 12:11
Send private message quote this post

Eva888:

Perpetrator caught was a black man wearing one of the team colours. Multiple children shot, very sad. At least he is alive so we can hear what drove him to this madness. 



The major US news networks are only reporting 2 armed people in custody ( no comment on their race) and they are not saying wether they are the perpetrators. they may have been innocent armed bystanders - it is kansas, you are allowed to carry :(

Hopefully more info soon

Clint



wellygary
7474 posts

Uber Geek


  #3195715 15-Feb-2024 12:18
Send private message quote this post

Looks like its was the dude in the brown jacket and white head covering,( hoodie?) , 

 

Got chased and tackled by other bystanders until the police eventually got there...

 

https://www.wdsu.com/article/kansas-city-chiefs-super-bowl-parade-shooting-video-person-detained/46791224

 

 

clinty
1141 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3195727 15-Feb-2024 12:28
Send private message quote this post

Police chief just said they have not confirmed if the person in this video has anything to do with the incident, or if they are one of the (now) three persons detained

Clint

networkn
Networkn
30511 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195730 15-Feb-2024 12:44
Send private message quote this post

As sad as it is, these discussions always go the same way and end up in the same place. All the tut tutting in the world won't make a bit of difference till the US law makers see the consequences of doing nothing exceed the consequences of doing something. Despite what the average Kiwi believes, the consequences of change will be horrible and bloody and violent in the short term.  I don't see much changing until the current generation dies off, in the hope that the next generation feel less entitled to own, and carry weapons, and resistance to change is less.

 

 

 

There have been plenty of previous discussions, do a search, read, and save everyone typing what they already typed, and this thread can get closed without anyone getting a ban :)

 

 

gzt

gzt

15473 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3195750 15-Feb-2024 12:56
Send private message quote this post

Eva888: Perpetrator caught was a black man wearing one of the team colours.

I've seen a different video with a different suspected perpetrator. At this point it's hard to know if any are perpetrators or just random people who drew weapons when shooting began.



networkn
Networkn
30511 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195810 15-Feb-2024 13:11
Send private message quote this post

gzt:
Eva888: Perpetrator caught was a black man wearing one of the team colours.

I've seen a different video with a different suspected perpetrator. At this point it's hard to know if any are perpetrators or just random people who drew weapons when shooting began.

 

Which is why speculation is dangerous and pointless.

Earbanean
738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3195827 15-Feb-2024 14:06
Send private message quote this post

clinty: 

The major US news networks are only reporting 2 armed people in custody ( no comment on their race) and they are not saying wether they are the perpetrators. they may have been innocent armed bystanders - it is kansas, you are allowed to carry :(

Hopefully more info soon

Clint

 

Just to be accurate, it's not Kansas, it's Missouri.

neb

neb
8995 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195875 15-Feb-2024 15:00
Send private message quote this post

gzt: At this point it's hard to know if any are perpetrators or just random people who drew weapons when shooting began.

 

 

Thus the true form of the NRA propaganda "the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun", which is "the only thing worse than a bad guy with a gun is a bunch of cowboys who think they're the good guys wildly firing back".

clinty
1141 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3195878 15-Feb-2024 15:02
Send private message quote this post

Earbanean:

clinty:  it is kansas, you are allowed to carry :(

Hopefully more info soon

Clint


Just to be accurate, it's not Kansas, it's Missouri.



Whoops missed the city off :) Thanks for the heads up

Clint

Geekfreak1
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3195880 15-Feb-2024 15:04
Send private message quote this post

https://www.cchrint.org/2013/09/27/dr-mercola-the-violent-side-effects-of-antidepressants-that-many-ignore/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 