One dead fifteen injured at Kansas Superbowl parade. Two suspects quickly in custody. ABC USA has live news feed:
This is a thread for the politics forum if ever there was one.
Perpetrator caught was a black man wearing one of the team colours. Multiple children shot, very sad. At least he is alive so we can hear what drove him to this madness.
Looks like its was the dude in the brown jacket and white head covering,( hoodie?) ,
Got chased and tackled by other bystanders until the police eventually got there...
https://www.wdsu.com/article/kansas-city-chiefs-super-bowl-parade-shooting-video-person-detained/46791224
As sad as it is, these discussions always go the same way and end up in the same place. All the tut tutting in the world won't make a bit of difference till the US law makers see the consequences of doing nothing exceed the consequences of doing something. Despite what the average Kiwi believes, the consequences of change will be horrible and bloody and violent in the short term. I don't see much changing until the current generation dies off, in the hope that the next generation feel less entitled to own, and carry weapons, and resistance to change is less.
There have been plenty of previous discussions, do a search, read, and save everyone typing what they already typed, and this thread can get closed without anyone getting a ban :)
I've seen a different video with a different suspected perpetrator. At this point it's hard to know if any are perpetrators or just random people who drew weapons when shooting began.
Which is why speculation is dangerous and pointless.
The major US news networks are only reporting 2 armed people in custody ( no comment on their race) and they are not saying wether they are the perpetrators. they may have been innocent armed bystanders - it is kansas, you are allowed to carry :(
Hopefully more info soon
Just to be accurate, it's not Kansas, it's Missouri.
Thus the true form of the NRA propaganda "the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun", which is "the only thing worse than a bad guy with a gun is a bunch of cowboys who think they're the good guys wildly firing back".
Just to be accurate, it's not Kansas, it's Missouri.