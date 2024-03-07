Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Major Vehicle Fault - New or Used Motor as replacement?
outdoorsnz

678 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 285

ID Verified

#312007 7-Mar-2024 11:02
Send private message

Someone I know purchased a 2nd hand lowish km's 4WD SUV vehicle, bit still with the manufactures warranty which applies in this situation, so no question on that.

 

Not naming the vehicle type to avoid you should have purchased a "insert make here" and a heap of rubbish etc. But lets say it rimes nicely with clunky :-)

 

So not long after buying this vehicle we noticed the temperature gauge moved a little bit on a hot summers day, and fast forward a bit, on a long trip started to push radiator fluid into the reserve tank.

 

We had reported this from day one, and as usual service people say it is fine and flog you off, and then it got that bad, that vehicle had to limp home, so no quibbles on fixing.

 

Cracked head or case. Might have the terminology wrong, but it needs a replacement motor. They are talking a 2nd hand motor. Still waiting on more details.

 

This person does high KM's. So the concern is a 2nd hand motor could do the same thing (if it is a known fault), which would mean we are out of warranty period and high cost to fix. Assuming you would get a limited warranty on the replacement motor.

 

What are your rights in this situation? As this for a business, I don't think the CGA applies so we would be relying on the manufactures warranty and the fair trading act I think.

 

Thanks

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8985 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5800

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3204049 7-Mar-2024 11:16
Send private message

IANAL but if it's indisputably within the warranty I'd be demanding a new motor.

 

How old is the vehicle and how many kms?

 

Are you dealing with the manufacturer or a dealer?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



outdoorsnz

678 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 285

ID Verified

  #3204053 7-Mar-2024 11:32
Send private message

eracode:

 

IANAL but if it's indisputably within the warranty I'd be demanding a new motor.

 

How old is the vehicle and how many kms?

 

Are you dealing with the manufacturer or a dealer?

 

 

That is my thinking too, but wanted to fact check.

 

So it is 2019 new and around 75,000 km's. Dealer. Cheers

ArcticSilver
729 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 148


  #3204055 7-Mar-2024 11:33
Send private message

The CGA does apply to businesses (this changed a few years ago) so I wouldn't assume it does not apply. 

 

Based on the CGA I would assume you're entitled to a motor that has the same number of k's or less (not necessarily new). It would definitely not be reasonable to give you a older/more warn motor.

 

Any better offer would be subject to more favorable terms in the warranty.



johno1234
2944 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2364


  #3204060 7-Mar-2024 11:39
Send private message

I'm still trying to think of a SUV brand that rhymes with "clunky". None of chatGPT, CoPilot and Bard could give me the answer either!

 

 

johno1234
2944 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2364


  #3204063 7-Mar-2024 11:48
Send private message

I would appreciate knowing this brand as I might want to avoid it.

 

A cracked head is usually the result of a bad overheat. This can be caused by loss of coolant due to a leak in a pipe or radiator or blown head gasket. In general you get enough warning to stop driving the vehicle before the temperature hits red and you would expect to avoid the cracked head. If you drive for mere minutes in the red zone you can stuff the cylinder head.

 

A cracked head can be replaced without replacing the whole engine, but the engine block can warp and need planing or can crack which I guess would mean replacement.

 

I would perhaps accept a reconditioned engine but it depends on age and mileage on the donor engine and the scale of the rebuild. 

 

 

 

 

outdoorsnz

678 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 285

ID Verified

  #3204064 7-Mar-2024 11:49
Send private message

johno1234:

 

I'm still trying to think of a SUV brand that rhymes with "clunky". None of chatGPT, CoPilot and Bard could give me the answer either!

 

 

Take out SUV as all vehicles are clunky for this brand IMO. Give you a clue not a china brand.

rscole86
4988 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 447

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3204065 7-Mar-2024 11:52
Send private message

Jeep Cherokee ;)

I can see why you wouldn't want to name it

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
MikeFly
168 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 112


  #3204081 7-Mar-2024 12:49
Send private message

rscole86: Jeep Cherokee ;)

I can see why you wouldn't want to name it

 

 

 

In that case, Cheap Tarakihi might have been a better clue.

 

 

 

PS Don't take up rhyming poetry for a living :)

outdoorsnz

678 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 285

ID Verified

  #3204085 7-Mar-2024 13:13
Send private message

MikeFly:

 

rscole86: Jeep Cherokee ;)

I can see why you wouldn't want to name it

 

 

 

In that case, Cheap Tarakihi might have been a better clue.

 

 

 

PS Don't take up rhyming poetry for a living :)

 

 

Not a Jeep LOL. I assume you are meaning @rscole86 not good at rhyming. Though my mother said I'm crap at it too.

 

Another clue major NZ brand and not toyota or nissan or mazda. Man that is giving it away for sure?

Batman
Mad Scientist
29827 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6089

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3204086 7-Mar-2024 13:13
Send private message

outdoorsnz:We had reported this from day one, and as usual service people say it is fine and flog you off, and then it got that bad, that vehicle had to limp home, so no quibbles on fixing.

 

Cracked head or case. Might have the terminology wrong, but it needs a replacement motor. 

 

 

so you told them there was something wrong, they misdiagnosed it, now the car needs a new motor.

 

they should give you a new motor.

outdoorsnz

678 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 285

ID Verified

  #3204088 7-Mar-2024 13:27
Send private message

johno1234:

 

I would appreciate knowing this brand as I might want to avoid it.

 

A cracked head is usually the result of a bad overheat. This can be caused by loss of coolant due to a leak in a pipe or radiator or blown head gasket. In general you get enough warning to stop driving the vehicle before the temperature hits red and you would expect to avoid the cracked head. If you drive for mere minutes in the red zone you can stuff the cylinder head.

 

A cracked head can be replaced without replacing the whole engine, but the engine block can warp and need planing or can crack which I guess would mean replacement.

 

I would perhaps accept a reconditioned engine but it depends on age and mileage on the donor engine and the scale of the rebuild. 

 

 

When he was in north island, they took a look at it in Taupo dealer, and said it should be fine, but it wasn't fine, and quickly got worse! But they did come to the party with a loan etc and they drove it all the way back to south island with many radiator top ups...

 

I will confirm what the actual fault is soon when we know for sure. I might have this wrong (person is away at work just now), but I think he said cracked cylinder case.

 

So it sounds like a replacement motor is reasonable then. So I guess the questions we need to ask is why is the motor 2nd hand, i.e. a crashed vehicle write off, and what has been done to the motor to guarantee that it would be same or better condition to current motor engine.

 

Another question is what reasonable warranty period would you get on a engine replacement given the warranty will soon be at a end?

outdoorsnz

678 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 285

ID Verified

  #3204091 7-Mar-2024 13:31
Send private message

Batman:

 

outdoorsnz:We had reported this from day one, and as usual service people say it is fine and flog you off, and then it got that bad, that vehicle had to limp home, so no quibbles on fixing.

 

Cracked head or case. Might have the terminology wrong, but it needs a replacement motor. 

 

 

so you told them there was something wrong, they misdiagnosed it, now the car needs a new motor.

 

they should give you a new motor.

 

 

See my recent post. Yes, but on what grounds? Because, you know what these dealers are like, they will shaft you before giving you something that you should get, so we would have to push hard.

 

P.S. you raise a good point, misdiagnosed.

MikeAqua
7787 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3623


  #3204104 7-Mar-2024 14:10
Send private message

Now I'm wracking my brain about what rhymes with clunky.  Can you please provide the answer before my bed time?




Mike

Batman
Mad Scientist
29827 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6089

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3204115 7-Mar-2024 14:27
Send private message

MikeAqua:

 

Now I'm wracking my brain about what rhymes with clunky.  Can you please provide the answer before my bed time?

 

 

usually a Ford Ranger but that neither rhymes nor is it a SUV. Audi?

Batman
Mad Scientist
29827 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6089

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3204117 7-Mar-2024 14:30
Send private message

outdoorsnz:

 

See my recent post. Yes, but on what grounds? Because, you know what these dealers are like, they will shaft you before giving you something that you should get, so we would have to push hard.

 

P.S. you raise a good point, misdiagnosed.

 

 

if i take my car in more than once, for the same issue, and they say nothing wrong, i make them write it down. so that if this happens i have it in writing that they misdiagnosed it.

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 