Someone I know purchased a 2nd hand lowish km's 4WD SUV vehicle, bit still with the manufactures warranty which applies in this situation, so no question on that.

Not naming the vehicle type to avoid you should have purchased a "insert make here" and a heap of rubbish etc. But lets say it rimes nicely with clunky :-)

So not long after buying this vehicle we noticed the temperature gauge moved a little bit on a hot summers day, and fast forward a bit, on a long trip started to push radiator fluid into the reserve tank.

We had reported this from day one, and as usual service people say it is fine and flog you off, and then it got that bad, that vehicle had to limp home, so no quibbles on fixing.

Cracked head or case. Might have the terminology wrong, but it needs a replacement motor. They are talking a 2nd hand motor. Still waiting on more details.

This person does high KM's. So the concern is a 2nd hand motor could do the same thing (if it is a known fault), which would mean we are out of warranty period and high cost to fix. Assuming you would get a limited warranty on the replacement motor.

What are your rights in this situation? As this for a business, I don't think the CGA applies so we would be relying on the manufactures warranty and the fair trading act I think.

Thanks