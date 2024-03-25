Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tips wanted for getting rid of toi toi (or might be pampas) plants.
#312195 25-Mar-2024 16:22
A friend has purchased some land in Thames and we're doing a bit of a working bee over the Easter weekend to tame the weeds and get some planting going.

 

On the list of things to remove are a couple of large toi toi [or pampas] plants.

 

Does anyone have any tips or tricks or don't do's for removing them?   I though a line strimmer might be the go, or possibly a chainsaw (assuming it doesn't gum up the chain sprocket).   Or is there a better method??

 

I'm not offering to dig out the roots as I hear they can be quite large :)  so I guess roundup after we get it to ground level?

  #3210690 25-Mar-2024 16:33
Hire a backhoe. 

 
 
 
 

  #3210695 25-Mar-2024 16:50
Looks like you are about to become friends with the local Glyphosate supplier  :)

 

Control Methods
Establish that the species is not the native toetoe (look for erect seed heads in autumn) before attempting control.

 

Physical control:

 

Dig or grub out seedlings or small plants. Chainsaw small plants and remove sizeable plants by bulldozer. Compost or leave on site to rot down. Burn or bury any flowerheads.

 


Herbicide control

 

Weed wipe (all year round): glyphosate (200ml/L + penetrant).

 


Spray: Gallant (150ml/10l + crop oil) for most sites or glyphosate (100ml/10L + penetrant) for very dense sites. Use a marker dye to avoid wastage and a foaming agent to help prevent spray drift. Leave the plants in the ground until the roots have died off.

 

CAUTION: When using any herbicide or pesticide, PLEASE READ THE LABEL THOROUGHLY to ensure that all instructions and safety requirements are followed.

 

https://www.nrc.govt.nz/environment/weed-and-pest-control/pest-control-hub/?pwsystem=true&pwid=108

 

 

  #3210812 25-Mar-2024 20:19
Ratchet strap or a rope cinched very tight around the stems to make a solid mass if cutting with a chainsaw. 

 

If you've got a decent scrub bar, nibble your way in (without tying it up).

 

Glyphosate on regrowth.

