A friend has purchased some land in Thames and we're doing a bit of a working bee over the Easter weekend to tame the weeds and get some planting going.

On the list of things to remove are a couple of large toi toi [or pampas] plants.

Does anyone have any tips or tricks or don't do's for removing them? I though a line strimmer might be the go, or possibly a chainsaw (assuming it doesn't gum up the chain sprocket). Or is there a better method??

I'm not offering to dig out the roots as I hear they can be quite large :) so I guess roundup after we get it to ground level?