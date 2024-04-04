Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Weetbix increasingly scarce at The Warehouse?
ockel

2031 posts

Uber Geek


#312293 4-Apr-2024 10:55

Has anyone noticed if the supply of Weetbix at The Warehouse has dried up?

 

Both my local stores havent had Weetbix (either on shelf or pallet stacked) for several weeks.  Wondering if its a local issue or a worrying trend.

michaelmurfy
meow
13156 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214115 4-Apr-2024 11:29
There is some history behind that: https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/money/2023/10/sanitarium-backtracks-on-decision-to-cut-off-the-warehouse-s-weet-bix-supply.html 

 

Wonder if this is once again happening?




SATTV
1619 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3214117 4-Apr-2024 11:32
Probably waiting on a bulk shipment or two from Australia.

 

Not all wheetbix are made in NZ, often the 1.2Kg packs come in bulk from Australia and repackeged here.

 

 




gzt

gzt
16814 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3214118 4-Apr-2024 11:33
I picked up a 750gm from countdown special for $5.75. First purchase in a long time. There are no weetbix cards! Boo!



SCUBADOO
188 posts

Master Geek


  #3214158 4-Apr-2024 13:53
Purchased 4 boxes at Levin yesterday.
Hard to spot as they were nowhere near the rest of the food items.
A good 20 or so meters away up the aisle towards the plasticware etc.
I'm guessing all the Easter goodies were in between a day or two earlier.

Kraven
728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3214160 4-Apr-2024 13:57
Checking stock availability in the app, most NI stores are out of stock, but seems that every SI store has stock.

Jvipers2
199 posts

Master Geek


  #3214165 4-Apr-2024 14:20
I guess everyone is having it tough. Even the $5 eggs are wiped out within an hour of making it to the shelf

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214166 4-Apr-2024 14:21
Our local store always has the eggs....  or at least whenever I go in. 

 

 




cddt
1395 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214215 4-Apr-2024 14:38
gzt: I picked up a 750gm from countdown special for $5.75. First purchase in a long time. There are no weetbix cards! Boo!

 

What a bargain. I have to pay $8 for 375g of the GF version. 




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214229 4-Apr-2024 15:16
Anything GF = $$.

 

Same with sugar free :(

 

 




gzt

gzt
16814 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3214232 4-Apr-2024 15:19
cddt:

gzt: I picked up a 750gm from countdown special for $5.75. First purchase in a long time. There are no weetbix cards! Boo!

What a bargain. I have to pay $8 for 375g of the GF version. 


Yes, unusual for countdown. I have to be fairly careful shopping in there.

MichaelNZ
1347 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #3214464 5-Apr-2024 13:07
michaelmurfy:

 

There is some history behind that: https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/money/2023/10/sanitarium-backtracks-on-decision-to-cut-off-the-warehouse-s-weet-bix-supply.html 

 

 

In Sanitarium's position I would have done exactly the same thing.

 

The Warehouse has no loyalty and will copy products in an instant if they think customers will buy the house brand made in China version. And then drop the product they copied because its their model to only have a minimal range based around house brands.

 

Additionally, while imposing a minimum retail price is technically illegal doesn't mean it doesn't happen. If The Warehouse persistently undercuts considerably larger clients they could find themselves on the outer. Price setting is very common its just called something different.

 

So if there is a shortage may as well supply the favoured clients. Just like any business would.




Kyanar
4089 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3214668 5-Apr-2024 14:51
MichaelNZ:

 

Additionally, while imposing a minimum retail price is technically illegal doesn't mean it doesn't happen. If The Warehouse persistently undercuts considerably larger clients they could find themselves on the outer. Price setting is very common its just called something different.

 

So if there is a shortage may as well supply the favoured clients. Just like any business would.

 

 

Not to mention that (from a business perspective) if The Warehouse was able to undercut all the other retailers by a margin meaningful enough to draw the ire of those retailers, it means that either:

 

a) Sanitarium isn't charging enough because with a retailer margin that large it means Sanitarium isn't extracting the maximum price possible from them; or

 

b) The retailers clearly don't have enough competition if they can extract margins that great and force suppliers the size of Sanitarium to accept a wholesale price so low that the margin can be maintained.

ezbee
2325 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214678 5-Apr-2024 15:18
We did have an example of a Supermarket telling a vendor to put its prices up.
To be more in line with everyone else, and of course with x% mark up its more GP$.

 

Then we have this.
Group of supermarket suppliers speak out as it's revealed how much Kiwis are paying for their goods
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2023/04/group-of-supermarket-suppliers-speak-out-as-it-s-revealed-how-much-kiwis-are-paying-for-their-goods.html

""
A group of New Zealand grocery suppliers have told Newshub supermarket consumers are being "screwed".

 

They've revealed the price they sell their goods to the major players, and Newshub compared that to the price you pay in the shop. In some cases, the price is doubled

 

Forty-six different small to medium-sized suppliers who sell food to both Foodstuffs and Countdown told Newshub the supermarkets are making up to a 55 percent gross profit margin on a product. 

 

One lettuce grower Newshub spoke to said he would sell one for $3, but in-store consumers would pay more than $6 for that same lettuce.

 

The highest supermarket margins Newshub found were in dairy products, fresh produce, and organics.
""

 

To this you also have to add the 'gearing' of the Supermarket, in that it buys on terms and often sticks vendors with costs on slow moving stock etc, which would support very narrow margins.

 

Australia has had some funny stuff too.

MichaelNZ
1347 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #3214683 5-Apr-2024 15:25
ezbee:

 

One lettuce grower Newshub spoke to said he would sell one for $3, but in-store consumers would pay more than $6 for that same lettuce.

 

The highest supermarket margins Newshub found were in dairy products, fresh produce, and organics.

 

 

Newshub and all the other tabloid media outlets shop around for the most salacious headlines they can muster.

 

The real culprit is high taxes - in this case GST - but the government always finds ways to blame the fuel companies, supermarkets, etc, to distract from who is really responsible.




ockel

2031 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214684 5-Apr-2024 15:25

ezbee:

 

We did have an example of a Supermarket telling a vendor to put its prices up.
To be more in line with everyone else, and of course with x% mark up its more GP$.

 

Then we have this.
Group of supermarket suppliers speak out as it's revealed how much Kiwis are paying for their goods
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2023/04/group-of-supermarket-suppliers-speak-out-as-it-s-revealed-how-much-kiwis-are-paying-for-their-goods.html

""
A group of New Zealand grocery suppliers have told Newshub supermarket consumers are being "screwed".

 

They've revealed the price they sell their goods to the major players, and Newshub compared that to the price you pay in the shop. In some cases, the price is doubled

 

Forty-six different small to medium-sized suppliers who sell food to both Foodstuffs and Countdown told Newshub the supermarkets are making up to a 55 percent gross profit margin on a product. 

 

One lettuce grower Newshub spoke to said he would sell one for $3, but in-store consumers would pay more than $6 for that same lettuce.

 

The highest supermarket margins Newshub found were in dairy products, fresh produce, and organics.
""

 

To this you also have to add the 'gearing' of the Supermarket, in that it buys on terms and often sticks vendors with costs on slow moving stock etc, which would support very narrow margins.

 

Australia has had some funny stuff too.

 

 

Since the year dot the highest margins have always been dairy, produce, meat and deli.  Thats why they are placed where they are within a store - destinations that make customers pass through the low margin areas hoping for an impulse buy.  Milk will virtually always be the furthest from the door.  High GM in produce has to account for the higher wastage, variable shelf lives etc.  I recall my student days having to set prices on the produce as it came off the truck - and how to ensure that the right EBIT mix was achieved by the end of the week and what loss leaders could be used to pull customers into the store vs the other supermarkets in the area.  The EBIT margin is where the focus should be not Gross Margin.  But lets not have the facts get in the way of a good story.  

