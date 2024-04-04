Has anyone noticed if the supply of Weetbix at The Warehouse has dried up?
Both my local stores havent had Weetbix (either on shelf or pallet stacked) for several weeks. Wondering if its a local issue or a worrying trend.
Has anyone noticed if the supply of Weetbix at The Warehouse has dried up?
Both my local stores havent had Weetbix (either on shelf or pallet stacked) for several weeks. Wondering if its a local issue or a worrying trend.
There is some history behind that: https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/money/2023/10/sanitarium-backtracks-on-decision-to-cut-off-the-warehouse-s-weet-bix-supply.html
Wonder if this is once again happening?
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Probably waiting on a bulk shipment or two from Australia.
Not all wheetbix are made in NZ, often the 1.2Kg packs come in bulk from Australia and repackeged here.
I know enough to be dangerous
Checking stock availability in the app, most NI stores are out of stock, but seems that every SI store has stock.
Our local store always has the eggs.... or at least whenever I go in.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
Anything GF = $$.
Same with sugar free :(
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
cddt:gzt: I picked up a 750gm from countdown special for $5.75. First purchase in a long time. There are no weetbix cards! Boo!
What a bargain. I have to pay $8 for 375g of the GF version.
michaelmurfy:
There is some history behind that: https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/money/2023/10/sanitarium-backtracks-on-decision-to-cut-off-the-warehouse-s-weet-bix-supply.html
In Sanitarium's position I would have done exactly the same thing.
The Warehouse has no loyalty and will copy products in an instant if they think customers will buy the house brand made in China version. And then drop the product they copied because its their model to only have a minimal range based around house brands.
Additionally, while imposing a minimum retail price is technically illegal doesn't mean it doesn't happen. If The Warehouse persistently undercuts considerably larger clients they could find themselves on the outer. Price setting is very common its just called something different.
So if there is a shortage may as well supply the favoured clients. Just like any business would.
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers
MichaelNZ:
Additionally, while imposing a minimum retail price is technically illegal doesn't mean it doesn't happen. If The Warehouse persistently undercuts considerably larger clients they could find themselves on the outer. Price setting is very common its just called something different.
So if there is a shortage may as well supply the favoured clients. Just like any business would.
Not to mention that (from a business perspective) if The Warehouse was able to undercut all the other retailers by a margin meaningful enough to draw the ire of those retailers, it means that either:
a) Sanitarium isn't charging enough because with a retailer margin that large it means Sanitarium isn't extracting the maximum price possible from them; or
b) The retailers clearly don't have enough competition if they can extract margins that great and force suppliers the size of Sanitarium to accept a wholesale price so low that the margin can be maintained.
We did have an example of a Supermarket telling a vendor to put its prices up.
To be more in line with everyone else, and of course with x% mark up its more GP$.
Then we have this.
Group of supermarket suppliers speak out as it's revealed how much Kiwis are paying for their goods
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2023/04/group-of-supermarket-suppliers-speak-out-as-it-s-revealed-how-much-kiwis-are-paying-for-their-goods.html
""
A group of New Zealand grocery suppliers have told Newshub supermarket consumers are being "screwed".
They've revealed the price they sell their goods to the major players, and Newshub compared that to the price you pay in the shop. In some cases, the price is doubled
Forty-six different small to medium-sized suppliers who sell food to both Foodstuffs and Countdown told Newshub the supermarkets are making up to a 55 percent gross profit margin on a product.
One lettuce grower Newshub spoke to said he would sell one for $3, but in-store consumers would pay more than $6 for that same lettuce.
The highest supermarket margins Newshub found were in dairy products, fresh produce, and organics.
""
To this you also have to add the 'gearing' of the Supermarket, in that it buys on terms and often sticks vendors with costs on slow moving stock etc, which would support very narrow margins.
Australia has had some funny stuff too.
ezbee:
One lettuce grower Newshub spoke to said he would sell one for $3, but in-store consumers would pay more than $6 for that same lettuce.
The highest supermarket margins Newshub found were in dairy products, fresh produce, and organics.
Newshub and all the other tabloid media outlets shop around for the most salacious headlines they can muster.
The real culprit is high taxes - in this case GST - but the government always finds ways to blame the fuel companies, supermarkets, etc, to distract from who is really responsible.
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers
ezbee:
We did have an example of a Supermarket telling a vendor to put its prices up.
To be more in line with everyone else, and of course with x% mark up its more GP$.
Then we have this.
Group of supermarket suppliers speak out as it's revealed how much Kiwis are paying for their goods
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2023/04/group-of-supermarket-suppliers-speak-out-as-it-s-revealed-how-much-kiwis-are-paying-for-their-goods.html
""
A group of New Zealand grocery suppliers have told Newshub supermarket consumers are being "screwed".
They've revealed the price they sell their goods to the major players, and Newshub compared that to the price you pay in the shop. In some cases, the price is doubled
Forty-six different small to medium-sized suppliers who sell food to both Foodstuffs and Countdown told Newshub the supermarkets are making up to a 55 percent gross profit margin on a product.
One lettuce grower Newshub spoke to said he would sell one for $3, but in-store consumers would pay more than $6 for that same lettuce.
The highest supermarket margins Newshub found were in dairy products, fresh produce, and organics.
""
To this you also have to add the 'gearing' of the Supermarket, in that it buys on terms and often sticks vendors with costs on slow moving stock etc, which would support very narrow margins.
Australia has had some funny stuff too.
Since the year dot the highest margins have always been dairy, produce, meat and deli. Thats why they are placed where they are within a store - destinations that make customers pass through the low margin areas hoping for an impulse buy. Milk will virtually always be the furthest from the door. High GM in produce has to account for the higher wastage, variable shelf lives etc. I recall my student days having to set prices on the produce as it came off the truck - and how to ensure that the right EBIT mix was achieved by the end of the week and what loss leaders could be used to pull customers into the store vs the other supermarkets in the area. The EBIT margin is where the focus should be not Gross Margin. But lets not have the facts get in the way of a good story.