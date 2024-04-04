We did have an example of a Supermarket telling a vendor to put its prices up.

To be more in line with everyone else, and of course with x% mark up its more GP$.

Then we have this.

Group of supermarket suppliers speak out as it's revealed how much Kiwis are paying for their goods

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2023/04/group-of-supermarket-suppliers-speak-out-as-it-s-revealed-how-much-kiwis-are-paying-for-their-goods.html



A group of New Zealand grocery suppliers have told Newshub supermarket consumers are being "screwed".

They've revealed the price they sell their goods to the major players, and Newshub compared that to the price you pay in the shop. In some cases, the price is doubled

Forty-six different small to medium-sized suppliers who sell food to both Foodstuffs and Countdown told Newshub the supermarkets are making up to a 55 percent gross profit margin on a product.

One lettuce grower Newshub spoke to said he would sell one for $3, but in-store consumers would pay more than $6 for that same lettuce.

The highest supermarket margins Newshub found were in dairy products, fresh produce, and organics.

To this you also have to add the 'gearing' of the Supermarket, in that it buys on terms and often sticks vendors with costs on slow moving stock etc, which would support very narrow margins.

Australia has had some funny stuff too.