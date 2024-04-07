Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)New Hercules transports for NZ Air Force - a video on how they are manufactured
lchiu7

6245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#312330 7-Apr-2024 15:13
Send private message quote this post

NZDF has just purchased 5 new Hercules transports


 


https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/first-new-zealand-c-130j-hercules-takes-flight#:~:text=%E2%80%9CThe%20Hercules%20C%2D130J%20is,work%20in%20often%2Ddifficult%20conditions.


 


Then Google strikes again as this video popped into my recommended list


Tour of Billion $ US Advanced Factories Producing Massive Lockheed C-130 Hercules


https://youtu.be/VtPUMC7Lc4I?si=oD-fVwZUircwMAIT













Only the first 9:40 relevant but I found it fascinating and explains why they cost so much. Maybe one could be repurposed as the PM's plane except they only have a range of about 3300km




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Create new topic
networkn
Networkn
30803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3215301 7-Apr-2024 15:34
Send private message quote this post

I always thought they were bigger than that.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
SirHumphreyAppleby
2607 posts

Uber Geek


  #3215309 7-Apr-2024 16:29
Send private message quote this post

Surprising to see how low-tech the painting process was compared to the setups used for repainting passenger aircraft.

lchiu7

6245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3215311 7-Apr-2024 16:56
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

I always thought they were bigger than that.



I think the other transport shown in the second part of the video is much larger and of course much more expensive



ezbee
1848 posts

Uber Geek


  #3215312 7-Apr-2024 16:56
Send private message quote this post

They say they are hoping to sell our old C-130H fleet.
I expect the restrictions on who you can sell potential military equipment to.
Compounded by the age of these and other users also upgrading.
May make this very difficult.

 

Maybe USA will be nice and allow us to sell as civilian air transports with certain equipment removed.
This might open up the market.

 

Pending how many hours are left on the airframes. 

 

Otherwise they may not get much for odd spare parts?
They are pretty old?

Oblivian
7017 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3215329 7-Apr-2024 17:45
Send private message quote this post

Old? You could say that

The first 3 were.. the first 3. H Models off production in 1965

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 