Yup, the answer is "likely more complicated".

At minimum, it'll be encrypted. As they are short, its likely with some other info like your account number (not the card number). This also means they can roll the card number and keep the pin.

For the "change your pin in the app" functions, they send down a public key, the app takes in the pin, encrpyts it with the PK, sends that block back, and the backend can decrypt it and process it as normal.

Giving the volume (which isn't high for modern HSMs) the pins are likely to be stored in the HSM. How THAT stores them is up to the HSM, tho they are usually both network and physically tamper resistant.

So the process is something like:

you enter your pin in the terminal

The terminal has a public key from the processor, so it encrypts that (and a load of other payload like account, amount etc) with the PK and sends it to the processor.

The processor has the PK of the next level up... so repeat a bit

Eventually it gets to your bank, who has the private key for the last level of encryption. They then re-encrypt the pin, submit it to the HSM, which gives them a "yes/no" answer back.

... and it all rolls back to the terminal.

Keep in mind that, and I might be under-selling the layers here, there are SO many levels between the terminal you're entering your pin into, and the storage of the pin.

Terminal

The processors, eg WorldPay, Stripe etc

There's usually an aggregator in here, tho Stripe is big enough to not need one for eg

Then Visa/MC etc

Then the bank

It's a wonder it works as well as it does.

Another way could even be: