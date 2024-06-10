I am hoping that a member who works in the banking security area might be able to answer a security related question.
With regard to credit and debit card four-digit PINs that we are expected to memorize, do the Banks, or perhaps more correctly, Visa / Mastercard, store that PIN number in their card info database as plain text numbers, a one way hash, a reversible hash, or some other way?
To be clear, I have no interest in attempting to crack or figure out what a card's PIN is, just understand how that piece of info is stored.
Thanks.