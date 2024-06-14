Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
looking for a silent UPS
SATTV

1646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#315112 14-Jun-2024 13:34
Send private message

Hi All,

 

We have a planned power outage coming up.

 

My wife is at home all the time and she is also in a wheelchair. ( Walker in the house but wheelchair out of the house )

 

My wife uses the garage door to get in and out of the house, she can use the back door if she goes to the garage, drives through the house and gets out, not good if there is an emergancy.

 

We have a Garadoor GDO-11V3 and while this can have a battery backup Garadoor want insane money for what it is ( over $1000 as they wont install it without beam sensors for some reason )

 

I am looking for a UPS to put on the garage door but I dont want it to swalk like heck when there is a power dip or outage and I am not aware of any silent UPS.

 

Does anyone know of one?

 

600VA should be fine, 100VA better, I dont think the door would use more than 1/2 horsepower or approx 375W and there is nothing in the manual.

 

I also could have a smaller one to keep the ONT / Router / Wifi alive for 12 hours, again need silent as I dont want to be woken or annoied all the time while the power is out.

 

Are there any that you can turn off the alarm full time?

 

Thanks

 

John






mentalinc
3208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3248813 14-Jun-2024 13:39
Send private message

You need a generator not a UPS.

 

UPS is just to handle small blips






 

 



noroad
947 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3248872 14-Jun-2024 14:35
Send private message

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32856831739.html Just add a small car battery. These things are very quiet, there is a little bit of fan noise when they are recharging after an outage but not much.

noroad
947 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3248874 14-Jun-2024 14:41
Send private message

noroad:

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32856831739.html Just add a small car battery. These things are very quiet, there is a little bit of fan noise when they are recharging after an outage but not much.

 

 

 

 

There are also pure sinewave versions (and bigger versions) for a little more but the standard modified sine wave version above should work fine. They come with cables to connect to the battery.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005105708760.html



noroad
947 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3248922 14-Jun-2024 14:47
Send private message

noroad:

 

There are also pure sinewave versions (and bigger versions) for a little more but the standard modified sine wave version above should work fine. They come with cables to connect to the battery.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005105708760.html

 

 

 

 

I use this one for my home lab https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32814632044.html I have used a bunch of these things for various uses, they have proved reliable and efficiant. They are also very cost efficiant and can use any lead acid type battery to provied a much longer run time than the average integrated UPS. 

mentalinc
3208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3248990 14-Jun-2024 15:47
Send private message

Do you mean 'silent' in that there is no alerting that the the power is out. Many UPS let you disable this...






 

 

coffeebaron
6220 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248993 14-Jun-2024 15:54
Send private message

The higher end APC have a mute function so no sound during a power cut. But typically this model starts at $1000+






 


 



 



SATTV

1646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3249041 14-Jun-2024 16:04
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

Do you mean 'silent' in that there is no alerting that the the power is out. Many UPS let you disable this...

 

 

I have not seen any that you can disable all the time, I know you can often silence once they start but this is not practicle. 

 

 






 
 
 
 


SATTV

1646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3249042 14-Jun-2024 16:05
Send private message

coffeebaron: The higher end APC have a mute function so no sound during a power cut. But typically this model starts at $1000+
Bit more than I wanted to spend but thanks for the info.






SATTV

1646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3249043 14-Jun-2024 16:06
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

You need a generator not a UPS.

 

UPS is just to handle small blips

 

A generator is not practicle, my wife can barly stand let alone drag a generator outside and run cables etc.






SATTV

1646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3249044 14-Jun-2024 16:07
Send private message

noroad:

 

noroad:

 

There are also pure sinewave versions (and bigger versions) for a little more but the standard modified sine wave version above should work fine. They come with cables to connect to the battery.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005105708760.html

 

 

 

 

I use this one for my home lab https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32814632044.html I have used a bunch of these things for various uses, they have proved reliable and efficiant. They are also very cost efficiant and can use any lead acid type battery to provied a much longer run time than the average integrated UPS. 

 

 

The issue is charging the battery etc. It is OK for planned outages but unplanned outages my wife would not be able to connect batteries etc.






cyril7
9053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3249101 14-Jun-2024 16:37
Send private message

SATTV:

noroad:


noroad:


There are also pure sinewave versions (and bigger versions) for a little more but the standard modified sine wave version above should work fine. They come with cables to connect to the battery.


https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005105708760.html



 


I use this one for my home lab https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32814632044.html I have used a bunch of these things for various uses, they have proved reliable and efficiant. They are also very cost efficiant and can use any lead acid type battery to provied a much longer run time than the average integrated UPS. 



The issue is charging the battery etc. It is OK for planned outages but unplanned outages my wife would not be able to connect batteries etc.



I think the batteries remain permanently connected the unit is both a ups and charger.

Cyril

Yoban
445 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3249102 14-Jun-2024 16:38
Send private message

noroad:

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32856831739.html Just add a small car battery. These things are very quiet, there is a little bit of fan noise when they are recharging after an outage but not much.

 

 

I followed @noroad guidance a while back and have this model plus this battery (55ah) as my UPS in home rack at 160w I am getting about 60min which is less than the "math" would suggest, but this could be due to battery getting drained to empty a couple of times and as such looking to upgrade size.

 

A couple of points on the inverter:

 

  • it also charges of which very few do, so once connected it is set and forget.
  • as mentioned, some fan noise when on battery power and charging back up the battery when mains restored
  • it does have an alarm with no switch off capability when voltage from battery gets too low.

Certainly, a good option for standby power supply.

BarTender
3603 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249397 15-Jun-2024 14:25
Send private message

If you go for a cheap low end Eaton UPS and then plug it into your computer you can turn off the Beep if you install their management tool.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSPWR16110/Eaton-5E-Gen-2-Tower-UPS-700VA--360W-2-ANZ-Outlets

 

https://www.eaton.com/content/dam/eaton/products/backup-power-ups-surge-it-power-distribution/backup-power-ups/eaton_5e_ups/eaton-5e-ups---emea/eaton-dpq-5egen2-ups-manual-en-gb.pdf

 

As long as it supplies enough power for the garage.

 

I personally like the beeping, as then you know it's currently on the battery and then when the battery stops it's either the battery is dead or the mains is back on.

SomeoneSomewhere
1787 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3249415 15-Jun-2024 16:27
Send private message

I can confirm that despite having the option (at least in the linux drivers) to disable the beeper, my cheapo Dynamix Eco UPS 1000 still beeps. 

 

Disabling a buzzer in hardware is pretty easy though; desolder, or glob it up.

 

Also, on cheapo UPSs, the general buzz of the equipment can be almost as loud as the beeper when providing backup power. 

SATTV

1646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3249440 15-Jun-2024 19:03
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

I can confirm that despite having the option (at least in the linux drivers) to disable the beeper, my cheapo Dynamix Eco UPS 1000 still beeps. 

 

Disabling a buzzer in hardware is pretty easy though; desolder, or glob it up.

 

Also, on cheapo UPSs, the general buzz of the equipment can be almost as loud as the beeper when providing backup power. 

 

If I buy a second hand UPS then yes I can remove the buzzer, If I buy new then I wont as it will void the warranty

 

 






 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





