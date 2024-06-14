Hi All,

We have a planned power outage coming up.

My wife is at home all the time and she is also in a wheelchair. ( Walker in the house but wheelchair out of the house )

My wife uses the garage door to get in and out of the house, she can use the back door if she goes to the garage, drives through the house and gets out, not good if there is an emergancy.

We have a Garadoor GDO-11V3 and while this can have a battery backup Garadoor want insane money for what it is ( over $1000 as they wont install it without beam sensors for some reason )

I am looking for a UPS to put on the garage door but I dont want it to swalk like heck when there is a power dip or outage and I am not aware of any silent UPS.

Does anyone know of one?

600VA should be fine, 100VA better, I dont think the door would use more than 1/2 horsepower or approx 375W and there is nothing in the manual.

I also could have a smaller one to keep the ONT / Router / Wifi alive for 12 hours, again need silent as I dont want to be woken or annoied all the time while the power is out.

Are there any that you can turn off the alarm full time?

Thanks

John