We bought what we believed to be reasonable quality dinnerware around 2 years ago. While not top-shelf, the average price per piece is roughly $20 so it's not exactly a $50-ish box set either.

Around 1 year ago we replaced a long dead dishwasher. We are now finding that most pieces no longer have a smooth glaze. When holding them you can feel a texture, and if you run a fingernail over them it's like nails on a chalkboard. I've been using dinnerware for a few decades now and I've not noticed this with any other plates when visiting friends and family.

Before I approach the retailer, does anyone have any experience or thoughts around this?