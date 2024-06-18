Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Disappearing glaze on dinnerware - suspected as dishwasher related
#315159 18-Jun-2024 11:36
We bought what we believed to be reasonable quality dinnerware around 2 years ago.  While not top-shelf, the average price per piece is roughly $20 so it's not exactly a $50-ish box set either.

 

Around 1 year ago we replaced a long dead dishwasher.  We are now finding that most pieces no longer have a smooth glaze.  When holding them you can feel a texture, and if you run a fingernail over them it's like nails on a chalkboard.  I've been using dinnerware for a few decades now and I've not noticed this with any other plates when visiting friends and family.

 

Before I approach the retailer, does anyone have any experience or thoughts around this?




scuwp
  #3250370 18-Jun-2024 12:14
Not a build up of soap scum or scale on-top of the glaze is it? 




mentalinc
  #3250372 18-Jun-2024 12:17
Are you incorrectly pre-rinsing before putting the dishes in the dishwasher?

 

Is so, there is no longer anything for the dishwashing tablets to break down so its attacking the surface instead?

 

 




Dynamic

  #3250412 18-Jun-2024 14:06
scuwp:

 

Not a build up of soap scum or scale on-top of the glaze is it? 

 

 

I don't think so.  Nothing scrapes off with a fingernail.  I might try a de-scaling product and see if it does anything.

 

 

 

mentalinc:

 

Are you incorrectly pre-rinsing before putting the dishes in the dishwasher?

 

Is so, there is no longer anything for the dishwashing tablets to break down so its attacking the surface instead?

 

 

We typically lightly rinse the dishes in cold water to blast off any bits and use about 50% of the recommended amount of powder.  The dishwasher often runs every second or third day so I'd like to avoid having smells develop.

 

I've not heard of the dishwasher powder attacking the surface of dinnerware.




Behodar
  #3250417 18-Jun-2024 14:30
Dynamic:

 

We typically lightly rinse the dishes in cold water to blast off any bits

 

 

Assuming you're using the full (non-eco/fast) programme then the pre-wash cycle will do that for you. Doing it manually is unlikely to cause the issue you're having though.

Gurezaemon
  #3250421 18-Jun-2024 14:38
Something we did recently has changed how the dishwasher washes - my wife's favourite South Park coffee mug has lost its picture, and the formerly red mark on my Emerson's pint glass is now a sad looking pink.

 

A surprisingly interesting discussion on the pros and cons of prewashing is available here. 

 




robjg63
  #3250425 18-Jun-2024 14:50
What dishwash tabs/powder are you using? Have you tried changing brands?

 

Do you use rinse aid - I find that the 'fancy' tabs have that built in - but rinse aid does help with the shine on glass/ceramic. Maybe add that to the dispenser even if using the tabs with built in rinse aid.

 

Are you running all your crockery through heavy duty cycles each time? Longer/hotter cycles will likely cause more wear and tear.

 

Certainly dish washers have a fairly 'harsh' chemical component of the washing process compared to handwashing. Continuous exposure to the chemicals will eat away at the surface eventually. Two years at the rate you mention seems  bit quick though.

 

We still have a Maxwell Williams basic white dinner set that most bits are up to 20 years old. The original pieces have lost some gloss - but not enough to be a problem.

 

(MW seem to have reduced the quality of their crockery over the years - much lighter and more prone to chipping from knocks)




timmmay
  #3250434 18-Jun-2024 15:54
Dishwasher powder is quite abrasive. I think losing shine and surface imperfections are expected. Can you link to the make and model, or check it yourself to see if it's meant to be washed in a dishwasher?

 
 
 
 

Dynamic

  #3250487 18-Jun-2024 16:05
timmmay:

 

Dishwasher powder is quite abrasive. I think losing shine and surface imperfections are expected. Can you link to the make and model, or check it yourself to see if it's meant to be washed in a dishwasher?

 

You may be correct, but if so I'm surprised that I've not noticed this elsewhere or have not (so far) seen any comments advising others have seen this as well.

 

The series is definitely described as dishwasher safe.  I checked two retailer's web sites before buying, and again this morning.




mattwnz
  #3250488 18-Jun-2024 16:08
mentalinc:

 

Is so, there is no longer anything for the dishwashing tablets to break down so its attacking the surface instead?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is that actually true? 

lxsw20
  #3250490 18-Jun-2024 16:15
As above if you're not using rinse aid at the moment give it a go. It certainly makes things feel "softer"

larknz
  #3250527 18-Jun-2024 17:49
Do the plates have a symbol on them to say they are dishwasher safe?

farcus
  #3250543 18-Jun-2024 18:59
surely if it is just the plates that you are seeing the problem on - then it must be the plates?
Cups etc aren't exhibiting the same issue?

richms
  #3250545 18-Jun-2024 19:05
We have people at work that insist on rinsing dishes straight into the sink and putting whole rice and noodles and stuff down the sink making it block. Try to explain to them that the dishwasher is meant to deal with that and chops it before it goes down the drain and they still think that you are meant to rinse it first.




martyyn
  #3250557 18-Jun-2024 19:50
Gurezaemon:

A surprisingly interesting discussion on the pros and cons of prewashing is available here. 



Oh my days !

Less then 60 seconds after reading this thread on my phone, I open YT on my TV and this video is the first one on my recommended list.

  #3250634 18-Jun-2024 21:21
richms:

 

We have people at work that insist on rinsing dishes straight into the sink and putting whole rice and noodles and stuff down the sink making it block. Try to explain to them that the dishwasher is meant to deal with that and chops it before it goes down the drain and they still think that you are meant to rinse it first.

 

 

I am not sure I have ever seen a macerating dishwasher in my life.

 

If you dont get some of the junk off the dirty plates, someone is going to need to clean the filters pretty often.

 

Bad enough doing that at home - at least that's your own crud - but work crud! (shudder).




