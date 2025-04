Try a Wise card (www.wise.com).

Its a debit card (Visa), so you can just load a balance on it (Direct debit from your existing bank) and know that it cant be mined as a bottomless pit if somehow the details got compromised.

Though hopefully that wont happen.

The good thing with Wise, is they are very light on transaction fees and currency exchange.

If you were using it on overseas transactions it just applies their very favorable exchange rate and the job is done.

If you wanted, once you have loaded some NZ dollars on it, is create a 'wallet' in the overseas currency you will be using (say USD).

You can then move X amount of NZD into that USD wallet and you will get a very good exchange rate compared to your bank and other currency exchange sites.

Once the money is in there, if you are using your card on an overseas site, just let it make the transaction in USD, and the money comes out of the USD wallet as if it were a 'local' transaction.

If the USD wallet ran dry, but there was still some money in the NZD part, it knows to start using the NZD balance to let the transaction work - it just applies an on the fly currency conversion.

Wife and I used our Wise card on holiday in europe recently. I loaded our holiday money onto the card (in NZD).

I created a wallet in Euros and waited until the exchange rate was a little more favorable and moved the money into the Euro wallet.

It tells you what the conversion and fee will be and you click ok.

When we used the card in Europe it just took the transactions as a local 'Euro' transcation from the Euro wallet - and no additional fees. I think at one vendor it asked if I wanted it in NZD or Euros - and I just pressed the 'Euro' button.

Set up the Wise app on your phone and it can ping you each time a transaction happens - so you can keep an eye on it.