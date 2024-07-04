NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Scott3: We recently purchased a yoga 7i (custom configuration) arrived in 7 days. (I think they quoted 14). We did it through the Educational store.



Never really considered the CGA, but assume it would apply.



The laptop we ordered came with 1 year onsite service (and I paid $70 extra to upgrade this to two years).





Have a work Lenovo laptop which arrived with a handful of dead pixels (3840x2400 screen), along with an issue with streaking when both the dedicated and integrated graphics were disabled (or in the BIOS), which required a screen & motherboard replacement. The service was great. Having onsite service is fairly essential for a mobile workstation work laptop in a business (we have a spare, but it really, really struggles with AutoCAD). We brought that one from just laptops and I picked up from their physical premises, but it came with 3 years onsite support.





Only other issue I had was issues hitting thermal limits with my i9 CPU. Ultimately swapped whatever thermal paste the tech put in for PTM 7950, and am very satisfied now.



My workstation can't charge on USB C, unlike my dell mobile workstation from my prior employer, but this is not a dealbreaker for me.

Thanks for sharing your experience with the Yoga 7i and your work laptop. It's reassuring to hear that your custom configuration arrived earlier than expected and that the service has been great, especially with the onsite support.

I appreciate the details about your experience with the dead pixels and the motherboard replacement. It's good to know that the onsite service is essential for a mobile workstation in a business setting. I'll definitely keep that in mind.

Regarding the thermal limits with the i9 CPU, it's helpful to hear that switching to PTM 7950 thermal paste resolved the issue for you. I'll consider that if I encounter similar problems. But if you don't mind, may I ask how did you realize your screen had dead pixels with your screen? I dont need info about the motherboard since I know that Motherboard failures is shown when the laptop doesn’t power on despite replacing the battery and performing other troubleshoots. Also, can I ask did changing the thermal paste void your warranty? Im surprise you went with the PTM 7950 thermal paste as people usually go with Noctua or Thermal Grizzly.