ForumsOff topicWhich paper/e-ink tablet to go for?
caffynz

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#315598 29-Jul-2024 10:23
Hi all, considering getting a paper tablet, because I love taking notes by hand, for university and for work - and then I often lose them! I don't like the handwriting experience on my iPad Pro. 

 

I've done some research and find there's 3 options I have - the Lenovo Smart Paper (the cheapest), Kindle Scribe, and the Remarkable 2. 

 

Does anyone here currently use any of these tablets, and even better - has used at least 2, so can compare?

 

For context, my use will be primarily for handwriting notes, and having them backed up somewhere (ideally for free). I don't anticipate that I'd want to convert the notes to text. 

So if the device can be used read eBooks, that's a bonus for me. Another bonus is, if I can open PDFs onto the tablet, and annotate these. But both of these are not a 'must-have'. 

 

I am confused about my cloud storage options - I'm not keen to have a paid subscription to anything; I already have both Google Drive and OneDrive, can I intergrate with either of these on any of these devices to store my notes for no extra cost? I don't anticipate that I'd afterwards add/edit the notes on the cloud and need to sync back to the tablet. So it's more of just wanting my notes that I write are backed up somewhere. 

Can I delete notes from the device, and keep it on Google Drive/OneDrive? 

Thanks in advance.

Mark
1653 posts

Uber Geek


  #3265780 29-Jul-2024 10:26
Looked at the Boox range ?  Have a nice advantage of being Android based so you can install all the ebook reader apps from the links of Kindle etc.

 

I'm umming and aahhing about one of the Boox colour readers, the Note Air C or Ultra C ... still in the procrastination stages :-)

 
 
 
 

caffynz

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3265782 29-Jul-2024 10:35
Ooh - these do look good but quite pricey! 

 

For context, I was looking at the Remarkable 2 for NZ$599 directly from them and free shipping to NZ, and this pen (compatible) currently at NZ$74 which would be under $700. Better than JBHIFI's $869 for the tablet and the pen.

 

 

SaltyNZ
8074 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265784 29-Jul-2024 10:43
My wife has had a Remarkable 2 for a while now and carries it around everywhere. Highly recommended.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



networkn
Networkn
32161 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265807 29-Jul-2024 12:01
I have the Kindle Scribe, which I love, though it's lack of integrations are annoying AF, and as such I can't recommend it. 

 

If I did it all over again, I'd get the Remarkable Tablet. 

 

 

Handsomedan
7141 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3265814 29-Jul-2024 12:16
I use an iPad Mini 6 with Paperlike screen protector and Apple Pencil. 

 

It's in a book-like case as well. 

 

I used to use a lot of paper-based notebooks, but find this combo so much better. I have years of notes now, complete with colour highlighting and embedded pictures in my notes. 

 

iPad Air 5 Paperlike Screen Protector (10.9" 2022) Paperlike - Parallel Imported  Twelve South BookBook Case for iPad Mini 6 | Hardback Leather Cover with Multi-Angle Viewing and Document/Cable Storage for iPad Pro + Apple Pencil, Vintage Brown : Amazon.co.uk: Computers & Accessories




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

gzt

gzt
16840 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3265815 29-Jul-2024 12:17
I have the Boox. The clincher was relatively standard Android and ability to install apps from the Play Store. I purchased the grey scale one anticipating no need for colour reading books.

I found it underwhelming. I've hardly used it.

I'll get it started and see if I feel differently after any recent updates and upgrading my glasses.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78954 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265876 29-Jul-2024 16:03
Is the Boox eInk or LCD?




gzt

gzt
16840 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3265879 29-Jul-2024 16:06
Boox Note 3 e-Ink monochrome

https://shop.boox.com/products/noteair3

Handsomedan
7141 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3265880 29-Jul-2024 16:06
freitasm:

 

Is the Boox eInk or LCD?

 

 

That made me decide to look at the Boox out of curiosity. 
They look awesome! 

 

BUT - is ePaper the same as eInk? I am not sure it is...nonetheless, it looks brilliant. 

 

More Fun with Mellow Colors on Kaleido 3 Screen

 

The color ePaper display¹ and BOOX's exclusive refreshing technology bring your stories to life, immersing you in a visually captivating experience.
More Fun with Mellow Colors on Kaleido 3 Screen




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

gzt

gzt
16840 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3266036 29-Jul-2024 20:29
Same thing. e-ink is a name for the writable version. I updated mine and got back to a book I'd been reading. Remembered why I haven't used it much. The contrast is not great. The front light must be relatively high for comfortable reading. The light irritates my eyes. Other than that it's a capable device with Android 12, PlayStore, Bluetooth etc.

saf

saf
135 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3266050 29-Jul-2024 21:20
I love my reMarkable 2. Despite working in tech, I'm a chronic handwriter,  and being able to pull up a past conversation and my chicken scratch by searching rather than staring at a pile of notebooks has been a game-changer for me.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

caffynz

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3266196 30-Jul-2024 09:11
Handsomedan:

 

I use an iPad Mini 6 with Paperlike screen protector and Apple Pencil. 

 

It's in a book-like case as well. 

 

I used to use a lot of paper-based notebooks, but find this combo so much better. I have years of notes now, complete with colour highlighting and embedded pictures in my notes. 

 

iPad Air 5 Paperlike Screen Protector (10.9" 2022) Paperlike - Parallel Imported  Twelve South BookBook Case for iPad Mini 6 | Hardback Leather Cover with Multi-Angle Viewing and Document/Cable Storage for iPad Pro + Apple Pencil, Vintage Brown : Amazon.co.uk: Computers & Accessories

 

 

I'm intrigued and now keen to give this a try, before I take the plunge with the Remarkable 2. 
What app/s do you use on your iPad, for free handwriting, that would have templates e.g. grids, lined paper, and also is good for annotating on PDFs? 
I figure that as I already have an Apple Pencil, and the iPad - all I need is the paperlike screen protector to try this out, not a considerable expense (compared to getting a new device etc.!)

Handsomedan
7141 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3266203 30-Jul-2024 09:44
caffynz:

 

Handsomedan:

 

I use an iPad Mini 6 with Paperlike screen protector and Apple Pencil. 

 

It's in a book-like case as well. 

 

I used to use a lot of paper-based notebooks, but find this combo so much better. I have years of notes now, complete with colour highlighting and embedded pictures in my notes. 

 

 

I'm intrigued and now keen to give this a try, before I take the plunge with the Remarkable 2. 
What app/s do you use on your iPad, for free handwriting, that would have templates e.g. grids, lined paper, and also is good for annotating on PDFs? 
I figure that as I already have an Apple Pencil, and the iPad - all I need is the paperlike screen protector to try this out, not a considerable expense (compared to getting a new device etc.!)

 


There's a lot of debate over which is the best note-taking tool on the iPad. 
I've been using Notability for years, but there's also the Goodnotes crowd, which has created a bit of "us and them" in the internet chats. 

 

I find Notability great - I write, highlight, annotate, use grids, lines, blank pages, different coloured inks, pencils, pens, highlighters etc. 
Being in a conference and taking photos of slides then writingon/around them is awesome too. 

 

I use it for EVERYTHING. I am not only an avid note-taker, but I have also largely dispensed with my Kindle as a result of the paperlike adding a matte display quality that allows for a good Kindle-like reading experience (although it's back-lit, not front-lit). 

 

I would 100% recommend giving it a try - but be warned - Paperlikes aren't cheap. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

caffynz

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3266632 31-Jul-2024 15:26
So I took the plunge and picked up a Paperlike pack, after checking it was compatible with my iPad - in terms of size/dimensions. However, I made the rookie mistake of overlooking the fact that the front camera location differs on the iPad Air 11" and the iPad Pro 11" .... The camera still works with the protector over it, but not as clearly defined as it was before lol; I rarely use videocalling on my iPad so no matter. 

 

However, applying the Paperlike - ended up with some small bumps/ridges that I can't get out. But the writing functionality is not affected and so far I am liking the writing experience on it. It's only been one day, but it's been a good day :) Haven't explored the different apps yet.

I'm glad I tried this first than buying yet another device. Will see how I get on over the next few months with notetaking for studying and work.

Handsomedan
7141 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3266830 1-Aug-2024 09:49
caffynz:

 

So I took the plunge and picked up a Paperlike pack, after checking it was compatible with my iPad - in terms of size/dimensions. However, I made the rookie mistake of overlooking the fact that the front camera location differs on the iPad Air 11" and the iPad Pro 11" .... The camera still works with the protector over it, but not as clearly defined as it was before lol; I rarely use videocalling on my iPad so no matter. 

 

However, applying the Paperlike - ended up with some small bumps/ridges that I can't get out. But the writing functionality is not affected and so far I am liking the writing experience on it. It's only been one day, but it's been a good day :) Haven't explored the different apps yet.

I'm glad I tried this first than buying yet another device. Will see how I get on over the next few months with notetaking for studying and work.

 

 

Paperlike are awesome if you use both and still can't get the bubbles out or destroy them in installing them badly. 
They've actually replaced a pack Free of Charge for me in the past. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

