Hi all,

As the title suggests my wife and I are moving house and its our first time doing so after purchasing our first home 13 years ago.

I am trying to cover all my bases in the whole process and think I have managed to do everything necessary so far such as -

Insurance on new place

Contents insurance address change

Internet arranged

Electricity arranged

All above utilities canceled for old home.

If there is anything I have missed please let me know, (lawyers do rates and water bills)

One thing on my mind now is mail that will probably be sent to us at our old address. I have filled out a temporary mail redirection form on the NZ Post website (didn't realize these were only temporary and you pay for how long you want the redirection to last), I have selected 4 months. But I think with this it would be up to the new owners of our old place to write something on the envelope and put it in a post box? something I cant be sure they will do. Is there something they should do if they were to receive my mail considering I have a mail redirection set up? for example do they write "not at this address" and put in a post box? I could ask our agent to request this of them, still no guarantee they will do it though.

I am wondering if this is all I can do in regards to our mail short of brainstorming every possible organization that may send us mail and updating our address with each of them?