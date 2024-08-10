Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementIs anyone else disappointed or short changed with the new tax break?
MatthewD

14 posts

Geek


#315726 10-Aug-2024 09:22
Send private message

Hi Team,


Many weeks ago I used an online calculator to determine how much we would get with the tax relief. The money that was calculated was $45.65 for both me and my wife, this is with us having two kids over three and the incomes are $71760 and $37538. You can punch these figures into the calculator here... https://budget.govt.nz/taxcalculator/


Now the problem is, when we received our increases, I received $16.45, and my wife... who works school hours, she got $2.16.


So we are well short of the mark. To be clear in the last 12 months our rates bill went up over $700 and we are now incurring RUC for the electric vehicle which comes to around $650 per year. Those two increases alone come to around $26 per week.


Now the interesting thing is... if I go back to the calculator and say that we have no children, then the amount we receives goes down to $37.09.


So this raises 2 questions...



  • Why is the amount lower if you don't have children and how are parents receiving the extra parent amount?

  • Why is the amount we are receiving about half of the childless amount when we have kids?

  • If the new tax changes only have to do with adjusting tax brackets... why does having kids make a difference at all?


If anyone can help shed light on what's going on here I would appreciate it.


Matt.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
JimmyH
2888 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270162 10-Aug-2024 09:30
Send private message

Presumably it's because of Working For Families tax credits?



RunningMan
8973 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270163 10-Aug-2024 09:33
Send private message

Is the $16 for a fornightly pay period entirely after the start date? It's still less than a fortnight since they were introduced so unless you are both paid partially in advance you won't have hit a full fortnight yet.

cddt
1585 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270164 10-Aug-2024 09:41
Send private message

https://budget.govt.nz/budget/2024/at-a-glance/tax-relief.htm

 

Possibly "FamilyBoost" which seems to be some kind of scheme where you have to actively claim a rebate for childcare costs: https://www.ird.govt.nz/familyboost 

 

According to the calculator we should get $40.10 / fortnight, but earn too much for "FamilyBoost".

 

Frustrating how they tax you as an individual, but any benefit is assessed against a household. Even worse for student allowance, where it's determined by your parents income, even if you don't live with them. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury



Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3270165 10-Aug-2024 09:41
Send private message

1) Why people with kids get more is the Working For Families tax credits.

 

“Tax relief will be delivered through a combination of adjustments to tax brackets, increases in tax credits for those on modest incomes, tax rebates for childcare costs and increases to Working for Families payments.
https://www.national.org.nz/national_will_deliver_meaningful_tax_relief

The calculator you are using is bundling more than tax bracket changes. I'm not sure if the calculator is taking into tax rebates for childcare costs. 

 

2) RunningMan is 100% correct here, the Nats used "Fortnightly saving" to make the number go big. 

 

RunningMan:

 

Is the $16 for a fornightly pay period entirely after the start date? It's still less than a fortnight since they were introduced so unless you are both paid partially in advance you won't have hit a full fortnight yet.

 

Rickles
2938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3270175 10-Aug-2024 10:16
Send private message

Wife and I get $2.15 per week ... superannuants, mind.

 

Oh, Wellington Rates demand shows over 21% increase this rating year!

 

Insurances (contents and house) .... 100% increase.

Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3270179 10-Aug-2024 10:29
Send private message

Rickles:

 

Wife and I get $2.15 per week ... superannuants, mind.

 

 

Off the top of my head, Student Allowance got the same rate of $2.15 p/w. 

 

Still better than being on a main benefit, their gross rates were changed (decreased) to keep the net rate of payment the same.
So less total taxable income but no net increase.
Before anyone says people on a main benefit don't pay tax, MSD does pay tax to IR. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79373 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3270181 10-Aug-2024 10:33
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

Is the $16 for a fornightly pay period entirely after the start date? It's still less than a fortnight since they were introduced so unless you are both paid partially in advance you won't have hit a full fortnight yet.

 

 

It doesn't matter. You get it when you are paid, not when you worked.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Linux
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3270186 10-Aug-2024 10:47
Send private message

I got my rates bill last week for 2024 - 2025 it has gone up over $220 per quarter

My tax break is now gone + more

Oblivian
7310 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3270239 10-Aug-2024 11:06
Send private message

It was getting clearer and clearer from the 100day start that unless you were in the right bracket and had lots of kids it was probably only ever a carrot dangle for ticks.

They had to keep a promise. This is the result. Not even a coffee covered for most on the grind.

k1w1k1d
1533 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270253 10-Aug-2024 11:44
Send private message

+$15.92/week. Single income, no kids.

RunningMan
8973 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270257 10-Aug-2024 11:50
Send private message

freitasm:

 

It doesn't matter. You get it when you are paid, not when you worked.

 

 

I stand corrected. For reference from https://www.ird.govt.nz/pages/campaigns/personal-income-tax-threshold-changes 

 

Use the PAYE tax tables that apply on the day the PAYE income payment is made to your employees

tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270262 10-Aug-2024 11:59
Send private message

Oblivian: It was getting clearer and clearer from the 100day start that unless you were in the right bracket and had lots of kids it was probably only ever a carrot dangle for ticks.

They had to keep a promise. This is the result. Not even a coffee covered for most on the grind.

 

and it was pushed as relief from the living cost crisis yet the tax break is sloped the wrong way, the lower brackets get less tax break that higher earners. but then again, you vote for change, change is what you get.

Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3270264 10-Aug-2024 12:09
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

I stand corrected. 

 

 

Me too, I was working off period worked.
So I was wrong as well. 

mudguard
2128 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270311 10-Aug-2024 15:38
Send private message

I haven't seen in yet. I get paid monthly so will check on the 20th I guess!

kotuku4
485 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3270348 10-Aug-2024 17:43
Send private message

I received exactly the same as previous fortnightly pays. No payslip issued as yet. I will be following up.




:)

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright