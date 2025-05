Hi everyone,

On 14th of August 2024, I recently signed up for a new ISP (12 months contract) and the connection date is set for two months from now. I basically printed the PDF form and sent it back to them via email on 14th of August 2024.

I’m considering canceling this new contract before the connection date. Does anyone know if it’s possible to cancel without incurring any charges or penalties at this stage?