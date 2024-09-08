SirHumphreyAppleby:

Browsing at the Auckland Home Show on Friday, I found a 10kWh battery for under $3.5k. While I can't attest to its quality, this does seem significantly less than batteries were when we had our solar system installed in 2020.

We opted not to have a battery installed at the time as we use most of the power we generate - a decision I still stand by. We have, however, also been looking at getting a new UPS (never buying APC again) and adding a generator. With a base load of <0.6kW, a 10kWh battery should be sufficient to get us through all but the longest power outages (17 hours in 2018, 2-3 hours is more typical).

Given our inverter does not have a battery input, and we don't actually want to use the battery storage every day (at least not all of it), preferring to keep it as backup power, can anyone advise what hardware we'd need to install?

Several years ago I came across Victron inverters and they seem to have dual AC inputs with battery charging with a UPS mode, so I expect I would need something like that, particularly if I also wanted the potential to add a generator in the future (in the form of an input socket for now).