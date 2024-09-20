I need to power a device rated at 6 volts via a USB port.
Most USB chargers appear to be 5V, so is there a 6V one available?
I see that KMart offer a wall charger rated at
- Output: DC 5V 3A/9V 2A/12V 1.5A
so presumably that would do the job?
The USB standard requires 5v (except for PD but that's a whole different kettle of fish).
I'm guessing maybe the device designed to be powered at 5v via USB or 6v via another route?
6V???,
This is not even one of the USB-C PD voltages,
What is the device, is there anyway to actually confirm its 6V, ...
I think its most likely a typo....???
The device is a blood pressure monitor and the stamp on side by micro USB port reads 6V.
Can also take 4 AAA batteries.
so 6v with battery, most thing tho will not know 1v different and will run fine on 5v too
Have you tried running your BP monitor on a regular (5v) USB supply?
Edit: Maybe it would be unsafe to run your BP monitor on a higher voltage USB supply (>6v)
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
On 5v, when it needs 6v, it may under-read pressures at 83% - which is great and more like what you want to see. 😀
If it is fitted with a standard micro USB port, it is highly likely it is intended to run at the standard USB volage of 5 volts. Just need a simple USB A to micro USB cable, and whatever USB power source you have handy.
Should note it is unlikely the device is a charger. More likely an alternative to having batteries in it (and on cheaper stuff it is a good idea to have the batteries removed when running from the wall, in case they don't get automatically isolated).
If it runs fine off AA's, there is a decent chance that is is designed to run at anything between 6V and 4V. as you can see below, the voltage of an Alkaline battery drops quickly as it discharges.
It would be useful to know the model of the BP monitor.
if it is a certified medical device, probably won't be able to sell it with that behaviour. even a set of four Alkaline/Lithium batteries, won't be at 6V for long. i would have thought it's more likely to run into issues inflating the cuff than a rather straightforward pressure read.
See if you can Rustle up 4 rechargeable AAA batteries,...
As in the above chart, they output 1.2V, so 4 will give a working output of 4.8V,
if it works fine, then you can happily run it off a 5V charger,
Have tried id with normal (5V) charger and cable ... getting Err 4 which seems to mean "pump or cuff"
Everything looks fine physically and pump gets some good pressure, but might be internal problem with unit.
OR really does need 6V for full pump pressure?
Does it work okay with 4 new decent 1.5v batteries?
Make and model?
With the USB adapters you tried, what was the rated number of amps? Maybe it needs something with a bit more amp-grunt. Some old phone charges only go to ~700mAmps.
Make is Jziki
Chinese manufacturer but meant to be reasonably reliable middle-of-the-road and for home use.