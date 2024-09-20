Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rickles

2916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#316149 20-Sep-2024 11:12
Send private message

I need to power a device rated at 6 volts via a USB port.

 

Most USB chargers appear to be 5V, so is there a 6V one available?

 

I see that KMart offer a wall charger rated at  

 

  • Output: DC 5V 3A/9V 2A/12V 1.5A

so presumably that would do the job?

 1 | 2
Lias
5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284411 20-Sep-2024 11:23
Send private message

The USB standard requires 5v (except for PD but that's a whole different kettle of fish).

 

I'm guessing maybe the device designed to be powered at 5v via USB or 6v via another route? 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.



wellygary
8274 posts

Uber Geek


  #3284412 20-Sep-2024 11:25
Send private message

6V???, 

 

This is not even one of the USB-C PD voltages,  

 

What is the device, is there anyway to actually confirm its 6V, ... 

 

I think its most likely a typo....???

Rickles

2916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3284413 20-Sep-2024 11:26
Send private message

The device is a blood pressure monitor and the stamp on side by micro USB port reads 6V.

 

Can also take 4 AAA batteries.



bagheera
539 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3284415 20-Sep-2024 11:38
Send private message

so 6v with battery, most thing tho will not know 1v different and will run fine on 5v too

Gordy7
1900 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284421 20-Sep-2024 11:45
Send private message

Rickles:

 

The device is a blood pressure monitor and the stamp on side by micro USB port reads 6V.

 

Can also take 4 AAA batteries.

 

 

Have you tried running your BP monitor on a regular (5v) USB supply?

 

Edit: Maybe it would be unsafe to run your BP monitor on a higher voltage USB supply (>6v)




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8774 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284422 20-Sep-2024 11:49
Send private message

bagheera:

 

so 6v with battery, most thing tho will not know 1v different and will run fine on 5v too

 

 

On 5v, when it needs 6v, it may under-read pressures at 83% - which is great and more like what you want to see. 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Scott3
3950 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3284424 20-Sep-2024 11:59
Send private message

If it is fitted with a standard micro USB port, it is highly likely it is intended to run at the standard USB volage of 5 volts. Just need a simple USB A to micro USB cable, and whatever USB power source you have handy.

Should note it is unlikely the device is a charger. More likely an alternative to having batteries in it (and on cheaper stuff it is a good idea to have the batteries removed when running from the wall, in case they don't get automatically isolated).



If it runs fine off AA's, there is a decent chance that is is designed to run at anything between 6V and 4V. as you can see below, the voltage of an Alkaline battery drops quickly as it discharges.

Regular AA & AAA batteries are rated 1.5V and rechargeable ones are rated 1.2V why the dif and does it make a dif to the devices using them? - Quora

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Gordy7
1900 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284427 20-Sep-2024 12:11
Send private message

It would be useful to know the model of the BP monitor.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

nitro
650 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3284429 20-Sep-2024 12:19
Send private message

eracode:

 

On 5v, when it needs 6v, it may under-read pressures at 83% - which is great and more like what you want to see. 😀

 

 

if it is a certified medical device, probably won't be able to sell it with that behaviour. even a set of four Alkaline/Lithium batteries, won't be at 6V for long. i would have thought it's more likely to run into issues inflating the cuff than a rather straightforward pressure read.

 

 

wellygary
8274 posts

Uber Geek


  #3284431 20-Sep-2024 12:29
Send private message

See if you can Rustle  up 4 rechargeable AAA batteries,...

 

As in the above chart, they output 1.2V, so 4 will give a working output of 4.8V,

 

if it works fine,  then you can happily run it off a 5V charger,   

Rickles

2916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3284435 20-Sep-2024 12:33
Send private message

Have tried id with normal (5V) charger and cable ... getting Err 4 which seems to mean "pump or cuff"

 

Everything looks fine physically and pump gets some good pressure, but might be internal problem with unit.

 

OR really does need 6V for full pump pressure?

Lias
5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284440 20-Sep-2024 12:37
Send private message

Rickles:

 

Have tried id with normal (5V) charger and cable ... getting Err 4 which seems to mean "pump or cuff"

 

Everything looks fine physically and pump gets some good pressure, but might be internal problem with unit.

 

OR really does need 6V for full pump pressure?

 

 

Does it work okay with 4 new decent 1.5v batteries? 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

Rickles

2916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3284441 20-Sep-2024 12:40
Send private message

About to go get new AAA batteries.

 

 

huckster
840 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284448 20-Sep-2024 13:03
Send private message

Make and model?

 

With the USB adapters you tried, what was the rated number of amps? Maybe it needs something with a bit more amp-grunt. Some old phone charges only go to ~700mAmps.

Rickles

2916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3284451 20-Sep-2024 13:08
Send private message

Make is  Jziki

 

Chinese manufacturer but meant to be reasonably reliable middle-of-the-road and for home use.

