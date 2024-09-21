SimonGilmour

Hi, Interested if anyone has some knowledge here.

I lost my wallet this morning. Was hoping that it might be handed in but then a few hours later I got 2FA texts - someone was trying to use my ANZ VISA Credit Card on "One NZ" (Previously Vodafone, I believe). The problem is that I cut the aerial on and literally shave off the CVC/CVV number off of my credit cards. So it can't be used for paywave and I can't see how it can be used online without the CVC number. I talked to ONE NZ and they swear that the CVC number is needed to make a purchase on their site.

So something doesn't add up. Is there a way around the CVC number? Did they brute-force guess it? Are OneNZ lying?

Any idea?

