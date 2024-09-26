Hello all,
So our house, built in 2008, is two stories with drywall, and I was sitting at the dining room countertop on my laptop doing a design project when I heard a very loud banging, almost like a small explosion. It sounded as if it was coming from above the ceiling. At the time, my parents and younger brother were upstairs, and they heard the noise just as loudly. We went to investigate, but the lights, switches, appliances, etc., all seemed fine. Honestly, it was so loud that we both jumped in fright.
This loud banging, like an explosion, has been happening once every month for years now, ever since we moved in 2016. It's now 2024. What could this be? Can anyone recommend who I should contact to help find and solve the problem?