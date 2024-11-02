NglButiLoveTechnolog

I can confirm (based on 6 turboprop and one jet domestic flight with air NZ this year), that the domestic flights do not have any form of charging at the seats.



As another person mentioned, sometimes the international fleet end up on domestic routes, and those planes have an In flight entertainment screen and the associated power socket. IFE was enabled the one time in my life I have experienced an an international Air NZ plane being on a domestic route.







I do a moderate about of travel. As a general rule:

No IFE = No charging of any type.

USB C on aircraft is rare. USB A is by far the dominate format.

As a general rule the USB A ports suck. Have had multiple instances where they are broken, and when they do work, they are typically 500 mA (10+ hour charge time for a modern smartphone, if phone is in use, battery level will decline.

Some long hall planes have AC power ports for laptop, which could be an option for phone charging.

In-seat power for computers

In-seat outlets providing 110V at 60Hz are available in:

Business Premier and Premium Economy on B777-300 and B787-9 aircraft

Economy on B777-300 and B787-9 aircraft

All outlets accept these plugs:

3-pin New Zealand or Australian

2-pin European

2-pin or 3-pin USA

British 3-pin plugs require a travel adaptor for all outlets except on our B777-300 aircraft. We only carry a limited supply of these, so it's a good idea to bring your own.

Note only Boeing aircraft are mentioned, so it is a fair assumption that these do not feature on their Airbus & Turboprop fleet (which is all domestic, and some short to medium haul routes).

Only refence to USB-C on air NZ is by a Geekzone user but on another platform, so it seems at least some of the Air NZ A320 NEO / A321 NEO fleet (typically used on trans Tasman routes) have USB C ports with a fairly decent level of power.

The new USB-C ports on the neo output 5/9/12/15/20V PD up to a maximum of 27W so will fully charge a modern Android or iPhone at maximum speed which is around 15W - 18W depending on the device. Ironically despite the iPhone not having a USB-C connector, the only way to fast charge an current gen iPhone at maximum speed is to use a PD capable charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable.

While I can see why people would want to avoid lugging around extra stuff, we generally just throw a USB PD 10,000 mAh powerbank in our bag if we are going traveling.