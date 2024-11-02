NglButiLoveTechnolog

Just wondering if anyone has recent experience with Air New Zealand flights and their charging options. Specifically, I’m curious if they have USB-C charging ports onboard both domestic and long-haul flights.
I know some airlines have been updating their aircraft with USB-C, but info on AirNZ’s fleet seems a bit mixed. I’d love to hear from anyone who’s recently flown Air New Zealand and can share what’s actually available in Economy, Premium Economy, or Business.
Thanks in advance for any insights!