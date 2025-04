Just get an all purpose bathroom cleaner that’s bleach and solvent free (you can usually smell it a mile away if it’s not on the package).

Then do a test patch somewhere inconspicuous - it’s the only sure-fire way you’ll know that whatever product you’re using isn’t going to damage the surface. Maybe a place under the lip of the shower door, or behind the shower rail if you got one of those, somewhere that’ll be hidden.

Our shower glass came with a coating on it too (installed 6 months ago) - within a couple of months the water spots were starting to show, not soap scum but from the relatively hard water we get in our part of urban Auckland. I don’t think the coating made a bit of difference. There’s a 30 second spray and walk away product that you put on the glass and leave it, then scrub down and rinse off after a few mins. We’ve started doing that again on the new shower just like we did the old one.

The key with shower cleaning - do it regularly and save your back from all the scrubbing you’ll end up having to do otherwise, and will limit the need for harsh chemicals. It’s the room I hate cleaning the most and this makes it much easier.