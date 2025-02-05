SirHumphreyAppleby

I am updating a kitchen and will be moving around the appliances.

I was informed that I required switches for the hood, hob, oven, and while not discussed, presumably the dishwasher, however, I can only find references to this being required for the hob due to the fire risk. Those discussions are quite old, so is that still the case?

Can the hob switch be in a cupboard next to the appliance? This is the case in my house, and I consider that to be readily accessible. Also, the switchboard itself is in the kitchen, so technically there is an isolation switch within 2m of all of the appliances.