I filled up at BP today using the BPme app. I entered the pump I wanted to fill up at and started filling. Normally I wouldn't go into the store when using the app but today BP have a promotion on where you can get a pack of chips for 12c if you buy petrol so I went inside to get a pack for my son. The cashier wouldn't let me buy it because I hadn't holstered the gas pump so I went outside and hung up the handle and went back in. That's when the cashier told me that I had to pay for the petrol before I could get the 12c promotional chips. I explained I had used the app but she insisted it hadn't been paid for. I hadn't closed the app so I looked at it and there was an error message saying no petrol had flowed down my pump so they had cancelled the transaction. But petrol had flowed, a good $100 worth was now in my car!

So clearly some glitch had happened and the BPme app hadn't charged me. I paid and asked what would have happened if I'd driven off after filling the car. She said I would have automatically been classified as a "pump and run" and reported.

Normally after I order petrol on my app I close it, fill up, and drive off. So I was lucky today that I went for the cheap chips or I might have been hearing from the Police at some stage! Probably would have been sorted, but something I would definitely not want to deal with.

So from now on I'll keep the app open and check it before I drive off.

(and before someone suggests I selected the wrong pump in the app, I definitely didnt, and the station was chocka so someone else would have pumped my gas even if I had).