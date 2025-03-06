Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Check your BPme app (and possibly others) before driving off
duckDecoy

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#318933 6-Mar-2025 15:53
Send private message

I filled up at BP today using the BPme app.   I entered the pump I wanted to fill up at and started filling.   Normally I wouldn't go into the store when using the app but today BP have a promotion on where you can get a pack of chips for 12c if you buy petrol so I went inside to get a pack for my son.   The cashier wouldn't let me buy it because I hadn't holstered the gas pump so I went outside and hung up the handle and went back in.   That's when the cashier told me that I had to pay for the petrol before I could get the 12c promotional chips.   I explained I had used the app but she insisted it hadn't been paid for.   I hadn't closed the app so I looked at it and there was an error message saying no petrol had flowed down my pump so they had cancelled the transaction.  But petrol had flowed, a good $100 worth was now in my car!

 

So clearly some glitch had happened and the BPme app hadn't charged me.  I paid and asked what would have happened if I'd driven off after filling the car.   She said I would have automatically been classified as a "pump and run" and reported.

 

Normally after I order petrol on my app I close it, fill up, and drive off.   So I was lucky today that I went for the cheap chips or I might have been hearing from the Police at some stage!  Probably would have been sorted, but something I would definitely not want to deal with.

 

So from now on I'll keep the app open and check it before I drive off.

 

(and before someone suggests I selected the wrong pump in the app, I definitely didnt, and the station was chocka so someone else would have pumped my gas even if I had).

Create new topic
alasta
6679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3350742 6-Mar-2025 16:10
Send private message

This is a good example of why I prefer not to use iPhone apps for things that don't require it. Unnecessarily adding a whole lot of complexity to a simple process just ends up creating awkward and frustrating experiences like this when it all goes wrong.

 

I always try to fill up at stations with Eftpos at the pump. It's fast and efficient, and very reliable. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
askelon
870 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3350745 6-Mar-2025 16:22
Send private message

I dont use BPme but I do use Waitomo and Gull and make sure I get the email receipt before leaving. I occasionally use Z as well as I have a ton of fuel in sharetank which never seems to get used cause its a stupid system that would rather charge me rather than use the stored fuel.... 

NzBeagle
961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3350770 6-Mar-2025 17:30
Send private message

I use the BPMe app if I'm there as I have no desire to go inside, but I always get the receipt in the app for fear of something like this, I'll be extra vigilant today!



boosacnoodle
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3350803 6-Mar-2025 22:29
Send private message

What's the appeal of paying with the app vs. simply tapping your card/phone/watch to pay with contactless?

nzkc
1556 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350812 6-Mar-2025 23:37
Send private message

boosacnoodle:

 

What's the appeal of paying with the app vs. simply tapping your card/phone/watch to pay with contactless?

 

 

It loads the discounts for you and you dont have to go into the store. The latter is particularly handy where a lot of places are now prepay and you want to fill up.

rugrat
3094 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3350814 6-Mar-2025 23:49
Send private message

I just started using the plate one at Z.

 

I had the confirm before unlocking pump, which it seems to try to discourage by mentioning a more seamless experience if not set.

 

I went in to get a car wash. I parked just outside shop. It pinged that I was at a pump so I canceled transaction.

 

Got car wash, then on way out to road it pinged me at another pump and had to cancel again.

 

If I didn’t have confirm transaction that is two pumps people could’ve filled up at with me paying. The car did not stop by any pump, on way out car never stopped moving.

 

When filling it has your name on pump screen so know when filling it is being paid for.

 

 

tripper1000
1605 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350883 7-Mar-2025 09:47
Send private message

It seems customers getting billed for other peoples gas could be a thing.

 

One of my colleagues was saying that his wife got over $100 of gas at BP and a few days later realised the transaction wasn't showing on her card, so she went back to pay for it.

 

After approximately 30 minutes of looking, the cashier couldn't find the unpaid transaction in the system and told her not to worry about it.  

 

We assume that someone else must have received/paid the bill.



coffeebaron
6205 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3350986 7-Mar-2025 12:54
Send private message

My wife had a glitch recently. We got a bill in the mail from BP with a picture of her at the pump. Looked through my fuel card transactions to find on the day a transaction for a few cents. It must have glitched and not flowed, she may have hung up the pump and retried, thus terminating the app transation and starting a store transation. The letter was very diplomatic stating that there could be serveral resason for the bill, e.g. a transation error, forgetting to pay etc.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright