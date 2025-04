networkn: I'd still maintain that any business allowing a customers account to get that far into the Red without someone/something red flagging it, is pretty irresponsible. Obviously, it depends on usual spend, but if the usual spend is averaging at 50K and suddenly they are at twice that, someone should be red flagged. Shit happens on all parties sides, there is almost certainly no intent on all parts and the best person to deal with that is the supplier, esp since it's almost certainly them out of pocket if the customer can't or won't pay. It's easiest for them to monitor and alert. It's frustrating that I have been seeing these types of issues from ISP's my entire IT career and there are STILL no checks and balances. It's hard not to suspect that many people who get bill shock just pay it, so it's overall, a profitable thing, to leave this the way it is.

There's 3 bits that are giving me red flags.

These plans would have been discussed and signed upon. At this ARR there should be a account manager looking after this customer. Discussions like these should also think about the "what ifs" to protect against this very scenario. The fact that this is NOT the first time and is apparently the third. Why is nobody reviewing this? @jasonparis this is actually inexcusable. As both an ex customer and an ex staffer, why did this happen again and again? Data usage alerts were not set up during the onboarding process for the new plan due to an error. I think this should be a default turn on during the onboarding process.

Once again, I'm saying the bit that I've always said.

This shouldn't be hard.

There is so little accountability...

Here's what I would have done differently.

Setup those alerts. Look at the data usage and actually see if there's a cheaper and better plan in place. Provide a full export and break down of all of the usage with all of the assets. Provide suggestions on how to clamp it down. See if a hard cap can be set so we don't immediately end up with half a mill of a bill.

I often defend the company I used to work for and I still help out as much as I can... but this is just too much.

wellygary: "After complaining to the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution two weeks ago, One NZ contacted Howe to confirm the bills would be cancelled." So its really a bit of a beat up headline, But it sounds like something is screwy with their parking meter data use.... and they have limited internal IT support?

Something is a miss however providing a full export of all assets and as well as looking at the data usage would have shown something. We should be working with the customer and giving them the facts. Not a mega bill like that.