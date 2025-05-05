We've had an Xiaomi 1C for about 5 years. It's worked quite well but the battery's just about dead. We'd like an upgrade - this one is quite stupid in many ways, it bangs into things because it doesn't have lidar which the better ones have, it pushes its own charging base sideways then can't get into it, that sort of thing. The mopping is worthless on this one too.

We have a single story house, plus one room that's down a couple of stairs that we carry the current one down and let it do that as well. We use room and zone cleaning fairly regularly. Bonus points if it's on sale. A good app is important, and ideally it should use sensors to avoid banging into things. We're after something pretty good for a pretty good price, don't need the best thing ever. We don't mind emptying it after each clean, though having one of those emptying stations might be nice, and never use the mop.

What have you found good recently, with decent performance and a decent app, at a reasonable price?