ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Carbon monoxide monitor info sought
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18679 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#319587 11-May-2025 11:55
Does anyone have experience or knowledge of inexpensive carbon monoxide monitors? I am looking for something low cost but still reliable. Of course there are scores of $10 Aliexpress ones, also on TradeMe, and most probably don't work. How is one to know? I also see a few on Bunnings and Mitre 10 and presumably they do at least meet national standards but I don't want to spend too much on this. It is just for reassurance. Ideally I would like to find something in the $30-$40 range. Don't need bells and whistles, just reliable detection. Recommendations welcome.

 

 

 

  




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8885 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3372184 11-May-2025 12:21
Hope this doesn’t cause offence. Also source of amusement for your cat. 😜

 

Cheep and reliable.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



gzt

gzt
17188 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3372185 11-May-2025 12:24
I have this one. Bought 8 years ago and still running on the same battery.

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/quell-carbon-monoxide-alarm/p/398989

I bought it when we had a wood fire. We've since installed a heat pump instead.

gzt

gzt
17188 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3372186 11-May-2025 12:29
eracode:

Hope this doesn’t cause offence. Also source of amusement for your cat. 😜


You'll also need three dogs working in shifts 24.7 trained to bark if the canary dies. Total cost of ownership is going to be high.



SCUBADOO
192 posts

Master Geek


  #3372313 11-May-2025 18:13
In our motorhome we have 2 different $15ish aliexpress CO monitors both powered by AA alkaline batteries. The oldest one is now 7 years and still running on the original batteries.

 

Do they work?  I hope so.

 

My 6 monthly test involves placing the detectors in the diesel engine exhaust stream. The counters reach about 300ppm in a couple of minutes and scream away.

 

 

MurrayM
2458 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372378 12-May-2025 09:53
gzt: I have this one. Bought 8 years ago and still running on the same battery.

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/quell-carbon-monoxide-alarm/p/398989

I bought it when we had a wood fire. We've since installed a heat pump instead.

 

This is the model I bought 18 months ago. It's one of those things that you hope is working quietly in the background. I test it every couple of weeks and it seems ok. I looked at the cheapies on Aliexpress but decided not to penny-pinch when it comes to something that could mean life or death.

tweake
2414 posts

Uber Geek


  #3372380 12-May-2025 10:15
Rikkitic:

 

Does anyone have experience or knowledge of inexpensive carbon monoxide monitors? I am looking for something low cost but still reliable. Of course there are scores of $10 Aliexpress ones, also on TradeMe, and most probably don't work. How is one to know? I also see a few on Bunnings and Mitre 10 and presumably they do at least meet national standards but I don't want to spend too much on this. It is just for reassurance. Ideally I would like to find something in the $30-$40 range. Don't need bells and whistles, just reliable detection. Recommendations welcome

 

 

i'll have to come back with some links about this, but its not black and white.

 

many CO detectors are not sensitive enough. the common problem is many (at best in some cases) only detect down to the unsafe level for HEALTHY ADULTS. not the unsafe levels for kids or unhealthy adults which is lower. part of that is because they are built for certain markets standards and the standards are only for healthy adults. 

 

the other thing is cheap products often use voc sensors then extrapolate co or co2 from that measurement. so its not a true measurement. 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18679 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3372398 12-May-2025 12:29
Once again, nothing I can find here for a price I want to pay but something perfectly suitable in Australia. I will try to arrange to have someone bring it over. Otherwise still open to suggestions.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18679 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3372406 12-May-2025 13:03
A family member is bringing it for me so no further help needed. Thanks everyone for the suggestions.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

networkn
Networkn
32376 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372419 12-May-2025 13:34
eracode:

 

Hope this doesn’t cause offence. Also source of amusement for your cat. 😜

 

Cheep and reliable.

 

 

Take my upvote and go sit in the corner and think about what you did! :) 

 

 

Scotdownunder
218 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3372577 12-May-2025 21:45
On the testing front, does anyone in NZ provide test spray cans of CO ?  My old tenant in UK had a nice business sourcing these and selling them in markets which mandate testing of CO monitors, e.g Eire and other EU countries.

tchart
2380 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3372682 13-May-2025 10:28
We have several Netatmo thermometers which include CO2 monitoring. It sends you a notification if the CO2 is too high. 

 

Brand new they are a bit expensive ($150ish). Keep an eye on Trademe or Ebay as they often come up for around $50. 

 

 

 

