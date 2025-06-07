AnonStaffer

Hi All,

I'm an ex-staffer from genesis energy, that was involved in the long-running billing platform upgrade (named Rubiks/R2G2).

During my time on the project, it was obvious that the current leadership of the project & Genesis as a whole are more focused on cost-cutting and raising the stock price than they are about getting the upgrade right.

The project has been through multiple delays due to problematic processes, insufficient training, bad data quality, etc. What I'm hearing now from friends still on the project, is that the scope is being reduced again in order to hit their July go-live for Frank.

There are several staff members that have been through a platform upgrade like this before, that saw all the same issues, and understand the impact of the scope-revised-to-hit-go-live decisions, specifically:

customers getting incorrect bills,

customers not getting bills,

payments going to wrong accounts,

customers unable to access their accounts,

call centre staff unable to answer questions.

The current leadership - Malcolm Johns - and his cronies, are refusing to hear any dissenting voices. My friends are afraid of speaking up for fear of being branded uncooperative/ incapable and removed or sidelined from the business.

My purpose for this post is to warn people of the incoming disaster with Genesis/ Frank, so that they can switch away (ideally) or keep an eye on their meter readings & bills going forward to avoid running into issues.

The last timeline info I have for the go-live is:

July 2025 - Frank Energy

June/July 2026 - Genesis Energy