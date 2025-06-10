Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Condensation problems in new build
#319873 10-Jun-2025 09:25
Hi all,

 

My wife and I have a recently built house (almost 3 years old), its a large-ish (200sq) house with a single high wall 8kw heat pump. We run a small oil heater in the master bedroom as it is far away form the main living area where the heat pump is and therefor is usually a little bit cold without the boost of heat from the oil heater. 

 

This is our first full winter in the place and we have noticed our aluminum windows in most rooms and condensating a lot, we do sleep with bedroom door closed which i understand probably does not help but it's more of a necessity due to other people making noise in the house when others are trying to sleep etc, however I wouldn't expect this to be the sole cause of so much condensation, and we keep all internal doors open during the day with the heat pump running.

 

The house is warm enough, and obviously it's the warm moist air coming into contact with the cold aluminum thats creating this issue, so I wanted to check is this a normal amount.

 

I know one of the best things to do is open the house up for a few mins a day to exchange the air, but with a average temp in chch hardly hitting 5 deg and a 6 month old in the house this isn't overly ideal either.

 

I am curious if this amount of condensation is normal, the aluminum is drenched to the point it drips, is there anything else we can do to combat this?

 

I was thinking of getting a dehumidifier, would this address the issue, or due to the size of our house would we need a few?

 

If a dehumidifier is the way to go what should I look for? I don't know to much about them except how many litres per day they can remove, even then there is big price differences though, for example a 20L Mitsubishi can go for close to 1k and a 20L midea at Trade Depot goes for $300 and it has WiFi and a humidistat, there must be some advantages to the Mitsi for the price difference?

 

 

 

 

 




  #3382385 10-Jun-2025 09:34
Have you looked into DVS or HRV products?

 
 
 
 

  #3382386 10-Jun-2025 09:36
Modern homes seal like a bottle. Maybe just open a window from time to time to freshen the air. It doesn't have to be long enough to make the house cold and your heat pump will defeat that if well sized. Are you venting your laundry and kitchen?

 

 

  #3382388 10-Jun-2025 09:50
Have a look at the desiccant dehumidifiers. They work better than compressor based ones at lower temps. We have the Dimplex one and it is awesome. The Goldair one is also highly rated. 

 

You can also run your heat pump on dehumidify/dry mode too. 



  #3382389 10-Jun-2025 09:52
Definitely look at a ventilation system, as a relatively new house I am surprised this wasn't included in the build.  I would recommend Smartvent, and to avoid HRV.  I wouldn't live in a house without one now.    

 

GZ is brimming with threads on the topic of ventilation systems so I won't re-hash age old opinions.      




  #3382390 10-Jun-2025 09:54
johno1234:

 

Modern homes seal like a bottle. Maybe just open a window from time to time to freshen the air. It doesn't have to be long enough to make the house cold and your heat pump will defeat that if well sized. Are you venting your laundry and kitchen?

 

 

And bathroom too, 

 

Rather than tackling the symptoms, (dehumidifier etc) look for the causes, 

 

Run extractor fans when cooking and washing and leave them running for up to 30 mins after you have finished, 

 

A heat pump will dry out the air also , 

 

But TBH IMHO a single 8KW heat pump is undersized for a 200sqm house, you should look at also having a smaller unit near the bedrooms. 

  #3382393 10-Jun-2025 10:13
I am guessing not thermally broken windows, in which case that is normal.

 

 

 

Leave some windows open while at work, its much cheaper and easier to heat dry air than damp. 

  #3382395 10-Jun-2025 10:19
That is on the high side of what I'd expect, but it looks like aluminum joinery probably without a thermal break is contributing to the problem. We have an old fairly well sealed house with a positive pressure ventilation system we run during the day, PVC double glazed windows, ducted heat pump, in Wellington. We get no condensation on the PVC frames but comparable amounts of water on the windows on cold nights. It's more of a light mist usually - today we had none even though it was 5 degrees overnight, yesterday when it got down to 2 degrees or so there was a light mist the half way up most of the windows.

 

Ventilation, which can run during the day rather than 24/7, will reduce it. Positive pressure is ok, heat recovery ventilation (the technology, not the company HRV) would be a little better. Blinds or tightly fitting curtains would probably help, we have roman blinds that are good, and you can feel how much cold rolling down the windows stops when we close them. Dehumidifiers treat the symptoms rather than the problem.

 

We use a window vacuum to remove the water so it doesn't go straight back into the air as the house warms up. We have the highest end Karcher window vac with the yellow and black blades, it makes a horrible screeching squealing noise if you use it on half wet half dry windows when there's just a bit of condensation at the bottom. Their cheaper models are much quieter but have other disadvantages. I might try the Bosch window vac when this one fails, but it'll probably last years. 

