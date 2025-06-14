Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicJust been Visa-billed for Google YouTube Premium but didn't order it!
#319918 14-Jun-2025 11:53
Anyone know how to get this $NZ17.99 (apparently monthly) charge reversed? Is there a local (NZ) Help Desk for related Google issues?




  #3383869 14-Jun-2025 12:16
If you've only just seen it on your Visa statement, check that it's a legit Google charge. Check your Google account. They normally email the address assocated with the Google account as well.

 

If it's a legit Google charge, given that it's Google your only hope may be to get your bank to do a chargeback but I've heard horror stories of Google locking people out of their Google accounts etc so not sure if that is the best way.

