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ForumsDigital ImagingBest alternatives to Google Photos/One Drive?
invisibleman18

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#320215 18-Jul-2025 14:26
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Wasn't sure which section to put this in. I have the 200GB Google Photos plan and following a 6 week Europe holiday it's now 93% full (not all from this trip - photos go back to 2018). The next plan up is a big jump in storage that I don't really need yet (2TB) and of course a big jump in price - was hoping there would be something like a 400GB option until such time that I need more. Are there any good cloud alternatives for photo backups (that work well with android) to get a bit more storage, or am I best off just biting the bullet and upgrading to the 2TB plan?

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Batwing
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  #3395383 18-Jul-2025 16:19
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From reading around online it's a really common complaint that there's a massive dead spot for storage by itself without bundling of other crap.

 

Given advances over the years in video compression I've saved a bunch of space by downloading, re encoding and re uploading videos but nervously hovering the 90% full for like a year now.

 

 



invisibleman18

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  #3395392 18-Jul-2025 16:49
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Similarly the next One Drive plan up from 100GB is 1TB at a much higher price and bundling all the other stuff I don't really need/want. Wish there was a 400-500GB option at around double the price of the 200GB.

invisibleman18

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  #3395939 21-Jul-2025 17:30
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Found a solution for my needs. Turns out I have access to Microsoft discounts through work (also have the Samsung EPP which I have used more than once but I somehow missed there was a Microsoft one too). Gives 30% off the annual personal or family Microsoft 365 plans. The personal comes with 1TB of Onedrive storage and with the discount comes to about $10 a month, as opposed to $17 a month if you pay the full price monthly or about $15 a month if you pay annually.  

 

Happy enough with that. My existing 200Gb google plan is $5 a month so ideally I was thinking something with double the storage for about double the price would be good. Didn't really want to pay 3+ times the price for a storage amount beyond my needs. Not sure on the best option if you don't have access to a discount though. I already have the 100gb Onedrive plan (which is full) so this will just add to my existing account there.

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